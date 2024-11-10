Deepinder Goyal Tells Kapil Sharma What Led To Naming Of His Food Delivery Platform Zomato

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of food Zomato, has shared an interesting story behind the name of his food delivery platform.

Deepinder recently graced the latest episode of the streaming sketch comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' along with his wife Gia Goyal, businessman Narayana Murthy, and his wife Sudha Murthy, who is the Rajya Sabha member.

During the episode, comedian-actor Kapil enquired about how the platform was named. Kapil said,“We have heard potato, tomato, what is the meaning of Zomato? I saw an ad in which cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth are arguing with each other. They are saying it is 'Zomato', they are saying it is 'Zomaato'. What is it brother? Where did the word Zomato come from in your mind?”.

Responding to the same, Deepinder said,“This, 'tomato', 'tomaato', whatever you want to say, we had to keep that, dot com, we didn't get dot com. So we changed the alphabet and got Zomato, Zomato dot com. Okay. But I won't tell you whether it is Zomato or Zomaato”.

Elsewhere in the episode, Deepinder spoke about the flirtatious push notifications of his app as well.

When Kapil asked him why the notifications of their company are so flirty, Deepinder said,“A couple of times it happened that I typed for Gia, and I thought I'll send them a nice notification. But not much. Let me tell you what happened. Our marketing team is very young. They don't have any background in marketing. They are passionate people”.

He added,“So, I briefed them one day to make a relationship with the customer. Even I didn't know what it meant. I don't have any marketing background. I read a book and it said to make a relationship with the customer. I told them. They took me seriously”.

Meanwhile, Kapil's show also stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. Season 2 promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country.