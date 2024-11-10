Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Advisor Warns Salary Deductions For Protesting Teachers

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar, November 7, 2024 - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam has announced that the salaries of teachers participating in ongoing protests will be subject to deductions for each day missed due to their absence.



Aslam stated that the cannot upgrade nearly 200,000 teachers' positions simultaneously, emphasizing that teachers should continue their protests without disrupting classroom activities.

The finance advisor further cautioned that teachers involved in protests may face issues with pensions and other benefits in the future if the situation continues.

Meanwhile, negotiations between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and teachers have reached a deadlock, as the Primary Teachers Association rejected the government's request to end the protest. Following the breakdown in talks, the provincial government is now considering further action against the teachers involved in the demonstrations.