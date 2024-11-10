France to dispatch 4,000 police officers for UEFA Nations League match with Israel

(MENAFN) France is taking extensive security measures ahead of Thursday’s Nations League match between the French and Israeli national teams. Approximately 4,000 police officers will be deployed to ensure safety at the event. Nearly 2,600 gendarmes and police officers will be stationed around the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, where the match will take place. In addition, plainclothes officers will be present in the stands to monitor the crowd discreetly.



The Stade de France, located in the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, is the largest in France, with a capacity of around 81,000 people. To safeguard the Israeli team and prevent potential disruptions, the French elite riot police, known as the CRS, will be active in both Paris and Saint-Denis. The security measures will also extend to the hotel where the Israeli national team will stay, which will be under constant surveillance.



In light of concerns over potential crowd disturbances, some of the seating closest to the pitch will remain unoccupied to reduce the risk of a pitch invasion. The authorities have emphasized their commitment to ensuring the event proceeds smoothly without compromising public safety. Similar security measures were taken for the 2022 UEFA Champions League final, held at the Stade de France, where over 6,800 police and military personnel were mobilized.



In response to recent calls to relocate the match, France has strongly opposed the idea. The French government has stated that shifting the game would be a concession to threats of violence and antisemitism, underlining the importance of standing firm against such intimidation.

