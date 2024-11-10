Marco Rubio urges US to put end to Ukraine war

(MENAFN) Senator Marco Rubio has called for the US to take action to end the Ukraine war, arguing that current American support only perpetuates a stalemate. Speaking to NBC News after Donald Trump's presidential victory, Rubio, who serves as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, shared his views on Trump’s commitment to resolving the conflict. Rubio emphasized that ending the war is in everyone's interest, including Trump’s, though he noted that Trump, as a businessman, would keep his negotiation strategies private. Rubio criticized President Biden’s approach, suggesting that US involvement is simply funding a deadlock, which he believes is devastating for Ukraine's future. He stressed that resolving the conflict is a matter of common sense, not aligning with Russia.



Rubio has consistently advocated for ending the conflict, pointing out that while Ukraine cannot match Russia’s military strength, it should never be allowed to fall under Russian control. Trump, during his campaign, promised to end the war within 24 hours of taking office, rejecting open-ended military aid to Ukraine. According to reports, one potential solution could involve Ukraine pledging not to join NATO for 20 years and establishing a demilitarized zone, with continued US arms supplies. However, Russian officials have rejected any deal that does not fully achieve their military objectives, including Ukrainian neutrality, demilitarization, and “denazification.”

