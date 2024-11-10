Iran, Kyrgyzstan emphasize enhancing trade relations

(MENAFN) Iranian Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh and Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador in Tehran, Tordogan Sedigov, have emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties between their two countries. In a meeting held in Tehran, Nouri Ghezeljeh highlighted the 14th meeting of the Joint Economic Committee between Iran and Kyrgyzstan as a valuable opportunity to deepen their bilateral relations. He underscored the need to implement prior agreements and lay the groundwork for new areas of cooperation. The minister also acknowledged the strong political ties between the two nations, noting that their cooperation within organizations like the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reflects their shared vision and aligned international goals.



Responding to a request from the Kyrgyz ambassador for assistance with livestock medicine and vaccines, Nouri Ghezeljeh assured that Iran's Razi Vaccine and Serum Institute was prepared to meet a significant portion of Kyrgyzstan's needs in this area. This gesture further strengthens the growing partnership between the two countries, particularly in agricultural and veterinary sectors. The exchange also illustrates the potential for Iran to support Kyrgyzstan’s development in these critical fields.



Earlier in August, a virtual meeting was held between Hossein Abbas-Nejad, Head of Hormozgan Province’s Ports and Maritime Department, and Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce, Nazarbek Kamaldinovich. This meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in the ports and transit sectors, with particular attention to the facilitation of transit between the two countries. The discussions also revolved around encouraging private sector participation from Kyrgyzstan in the development of Iran’s port infrastructure, notably at Shahid Rajaee Port, which could serve as a strategic hub for increased bilateral trade.



During this online session, Abbas-Nejad expressed support for the involvement of Kyrgyzstan's private sector in establishing a logistics center at Shahid Rajaee Port. Both sides agreed to explore this initiative further, with plans for more detailed discussions to take place during the upcoming visit of a Kyrgyz technical delegation to Iran. This collaboration holds promise for enhancing the efficiency and capacity of both nations' port facilities, fostering deeper economic engagement through enhanced transit and logistical cooperation.

MENAFN10112024000045015839ID1108869258