Culture Ministry's Pavilion At Algiers International Book Fair Witnesses Great Turnout

Algeria: The of Culture's pavilion participating in the 27th Algiers International Fair witnessed a great turnout from the Algerian public participating in the exhibition.

Mohammed Hassan Al Kuwari, Director of the Publications and Translation Department at the Ministry of Culture, said in a statement to QNA that the Algerian turnout at the Qatari pavilion exceeded expectations, as those in charge of the pavilion felt the Algerian people's love for everything Qatari, which reflects the strength and solidity of the close relations between the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

He added that the Qatari pavilion is rich in containing many publications and Qatari heritage and many activities carried out by Qatari writers and experts in the field of culture, pointing out the importance of direct communication with the Algerian reader to meet his desires and answer his questions related to Qatari culture.

The pavilion of the Ministry of Culture and the Qatari publishing houses participating in the exhibition attracted the attention of Fair's visitors from academics, students and those interested in culture and knowledge.

This year's edition of the Algiers International Book Fair includes about 1007 participations from 40 countries around the world, including 290 local exhibitors, in addition to the participation of 350 guests from 24 countries within the framework of a comprehensive cultural program that includes seminars, dialogues and meetings, in addition to allocating an integrated programme for children that includes educational, educational and recreational activities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture organised a lecture yesterday on the country's efforts in heritage preservation, as part of Qatar's participation as a guest of honour at the 27th edition of the Algiers International Book Fair (SILA 2024).

During the lecture, Mohammed Saeed Al Blooshi, a heritage expert from the Ministry of Culture, highlighted Qatar's experience in collecting and documenting heritage over nearly 60 years. He noted the contributions of various institutions and centers in Qatar that have worked to preserve this legacy and pass it on to future generations.

In a statement to QNA, he emphasized the strong similarities and connections between Qatari and Algerian heritage, as both fall under the umbrella of shared Arab heritage. He observed this connection through the enthusiastic interaction with Algerian visitors to the Ministry of Cultures pavilion at the fair.