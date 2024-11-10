TSPSC Group 3 Hall Ticket 2024 Out At Tspsc.Gov.In. Check Steps To Download Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the hall tickets for the TSPSC Group-III Services Recruitment 2024 on Sunday. Candidates registered for the recruitment can download their admit cards from the official TSPSC website at gov.

Direct link: TSPSC Group 3 Hall Ticket 2024

(to be activated soon)

Important Information for Candidates:

Examination Timings:

For the morning session, candidates should arrive by 8:30 AM.

For the afternoon session, candidates should arrive by 1:30 PM.

Entry Timings:

Entry for the morning session will be strictly denied after 9:30 AM.

Entry for the afternoon session will be strictly denied after 2:30 PM.

Retain Your Admit Card:

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the downloaded admit card for the entire exam duration and the selection process.

Technical Support:

In case of any issues, while downloading the hall ticket, candidates can contact the TSPSC Technical Help Desk at ....