TSPSC Group 3 Hall Ticket 2024 Out At Tspsc.Gov.In. Check Steps To Download Here
11/10/2024 12:00:36 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the hall tickets for the TSPSC Group-III Services Recruitment 2024 on Sunday. Candidates registered for the recruitment can download their admit cards from the official TSPSC website at gov.
Important Information for Candidates:
Examination Timings:
For the morning session, candidates should arrive by 8:30 AM.
For the afternoon session, candidates should arrive by 1:30 PM.
Entry Timings:
Entry for the morning session will be strictly denied after 9:30 AM.
Entry for the afternoon session will be strictly denied after 2:30 PM.
Retain Your Admit Card:
Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the downloaded admit card for the entire exam duration and the selection process.
Technical Support:
In case of any issues, while downloading the hall ticket, candidates can contact the TSPSC Technical Help Desk at ....
