Ontario Expanding Ability To Process Cancer Fighting Medical Isotopes

KINCARDINE, Ontario – The Ontario and Bruce Power announced the of a new hot cell in Bruce County to process the cancer-fighting medical isotope lutetium-177 which is used as a targeted therapy, including for prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumours.

By repatriating medical isotope processing to the province and building provincial capacity to process the isotopes produced at our nuclear stations, Ontario is cementing its position as a leader in this cutting-edge medical field.

“Life-saving medical isotopes produced in Ontario's nuclear generating stations are one of the most consequential tools doctors have available to diagnose and treat the more than 247,000 Canadians who are diagnosed with cancer each year,” said Stephen Lecce, minister of energy and electrification.“My own family, like that of so many Canadians, has been impacted by cancer, so I know that this initiative will save lives and further cement Ontario's place as a global leader in the production and processing of cancer-fighting medical isotopes.”

Bruce Power will partner with Isogen to construct this new hot cell which will support increased production of lutetium-177 and reduce overall processing time. Bruce Power will also work with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON), which will have the opportunity to build upon the existing Gamzook'aamin aakoziwin isotope partnership to expand the hot cell to support localized isotope production in SON territory.

In addition, Bruce Power will begin the refurbishment of Unit 4 on February 1, 2025, while refurbishment of Unit 3 is already underway. In total, Ontario is planning to refurbish a total of six Bruce units (Units 3 to 8) by 2033, which will extend their operating lives for at least another 30 years. Bruce Power's refurbishment and long-term operation will increase employment by an estimated 22,000 jobs per year and generate $4 billion in annual economic benefits, which will boost Ontario's economy, help to meet the province's growing electricity demand and secure the long-term supply of life-saving medical isotopes from the facility.

“The exciting part of this is that when we have all of the infrastructure in place with our Isotope Production System and the new hot cell fully operational, the sky is the limit on our production and research of new medical isotopes for doctors and patients around the world, allowing a breakthrough in cancer treatment” said Eric Chassard, Bruce Power's president and chief executive officer.“This is a true made-in-Ontario and made-in-Canada success story that Bruce Power, the nuclear industry and our supplier partners can be extremely proud of.”

Supporting nuclear energy is just one part of Ontario's Affordable Energy Future , the government's vision as it plans for rising energy demand, which includes:



Energy Planning – Developing the province's first integrated energy plan, including all energy resources, including electricity, natural gas, and other fuels to ensure the province's energy needs are met in a coordinated and long-term manner.

Nuclear Energy – Advancing clean, reliable, and affordable nuclear power through pre-development work at Bruce Power on the province's first large-scale nuclear build in 30 years, four small modular reactors at Darlington and supporting OPG's plan for refurbishing the Pickering Nuclear Generation Station .

New Transmission Infrastructure – Designating and prioritizing transmission lines in Southwestern , Northeastern and Eastern Ontario that will power job creators, including EV and EV battery manufacturing and clean steel production.

Keeping Costs Down – Launching new energy efficiency programs on January 1, 2025, which build on the government's $342 million expansion of existing energy efficiency programs which are helping families and businesses reduce their electricity usage and save money on their energy bills. Additional Competitive Procurements – Launching the largest competitive procurement of clean energy resources in the province's history in addition to successfully re-contracting existing capacity resources at about a 30 percent discount.

“Today's announcements demonstrate that communities in Bruce, Grey and Huron Counties are proving that rural Ontario has the capacity, the talent and genuine desire to support the development of global-leading, cancer-fighting technologies, in addition to growing the production of clean, affordable energy that will position the province to confidently build for future growth and prosperity,” said Lisa Thompson, MPP for Huron-Bruce.

