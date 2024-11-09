India Considers Anti-Dumping Duties On Solar Glass Imports From China, Vietnam

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 9 (KNN)

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has issued provisional findings recommending anti-dumping duties on Textured Tempered Glass (TTG) imports from China and Vietnam, following an investigation initiated by domestic Borosil Renewables.



TTG, essential for solar panel production, is marketed under various names including Solar Glass and High Transmission Photovoltaic Glass.

The investigation revealed that Chinese and Vietnamese imports dominated India's TTG market, accounting for 98 per cent of total imports between February and November 2024.



The DGTR's proposed duty would be set at the lower value between the dumping margin and injury margin to protect domestic industry interests, with the Ministry of Finance holding final authority on implementation.

In response to industry feedback, the DGTR considered China as a non-market economy under Article 15(a)(i) of China's Accession Protocol, citing insufficient verifiable data for establishing normal value calculations.



For Vietnam, authorities were asked to consider international raw material prices, particularly Chinese-sourced materials, in determining normal value assessments.

The DGTR's 40-page order, dated November 5, grants stakeholders a 30-day window for commenting on the provisional findings, followed by oral hearings.



The investigation process included extensive outreach to key stakeholders, with questionnaires distributed to major producers and exporters in both countries, including Flat (Vietnam) Company Limited and Zhejiang Jiafu Glass Co Ltd.

The probe also encompassed prominent Indian importers and users of TTG, such as Mundra Solar PV Limited, Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, and Waaree Energies Limited. Borosil Renewables, which represents approximately 72 per cent of India's TTG production capacity, had initially filed the application that prompted the investigation.

