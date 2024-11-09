No Justice In RG Kar Case Till Mamata Banerjee In Power: Suvendu Adhikari

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 9 (IANS) West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) said on Saturday that justice in the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital will not be achieved till Chief Mamata Banerjee is in power.

His comments came within 48 hours after a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India headed by the outgoing Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud turned down an oral prayer made by a lawyer seeking the shifting of the trial process in the matter outside West Bengal.

“It is clear now that the West Bengal and the ruling Trinamool Congress are going all-out to suppress the truth behind the rape and murder tragedy,” said Suvendu Adhikari while speaking to the media persons at the sidelines of an election campaign rally for the forthcoming bypolls for six Assembly constituencies on November 13.

He added that there had been information that a senior police official had approached the victim's parents with money so that the latter remain silent in the matter.

“That's why I am saying that unless the trial is shifted to any other state, justice in the matter will never be achieved. As long as Mamata Banerjee is in power, there will be no justice,” he said.

“Hence I am insisting on the trial process to be transferred outside West Bengal. The current West Bengal government under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee is protesting rapists and corrupt persons,” he added.

Adhikari also accused the acting head of the neighbouring Bangladesh government and Nobel Award prize winner Mohammed Younis of patronising communal forces who are resorting to destroying Hindu temples and killing the Hindu population in the country.