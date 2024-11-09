Marzena Odorczuk, MD Of Internal Medicine Of Totowa Awarded As 2024 NJ Top Doc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NJ Top Doc: Marzena Odorczuk, MD

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved internal specialist, Marzena Odorczuk, MD based on merit for 2024.

TOTOWA, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marzena Odorczuk, MD of Internal Medicine of Totowa has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2024. Dr. Odorczuk is board certified in Internal Medicine her commitment to personalized patient care has set her apart.Located in Totowa, Dr. Odorczuk has partnered with SignatureMD, a leader in concierge medicine, to create a close collaboration between patients and their doctors, ensuring a tailored journey toward optimal health and wellbeing. Patients can expect an exceptional level of attention under Dr. Odorczuk's care. She is dedicated to being available whenever her patients need her, allowing for ample time during each appointment. Her mission is clear: to empower every patient to live their healthiest life.Dr. Odorczuk emphasizes preventive care, developing personalized healthcare plans and accommodating last-minute appointments to prioritize patient wellbeing. Additionally, she is now certified in administering Botox and offers many state of the art Aesthetic Laser Treatments in her office. Born in Warsaw, Poland, Dr. Odorczuk brings a unique cultural perspective to her practice. After immigrating to the USA in 1986, she earned her medical degree from the University of Connecticut and St. George University, completing her residency in Internal Medicine at St. Joseph's Hospital. Understanding the diverse community she serves, Dr. Odorczuk's practice proudly offers support in multiple languages, including Polish, Spanish, and Italian.To learn more about Dr. Marzena Odorczuk, please visit:---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format.NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted. NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

Marissa Pane

NJ Top Docs

+1 908-288-7240

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.