Ukraine Already Harvests 68.9M Tonnes Of Grain, Oilseed Crops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 8, 2024, a total of 68.9 million tonnes of the new-harvest were gathered across Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Overall, 49.9 million tonnes of grain crops and about 19 million tonnes of oilseeds were harvested,” the report states.

As of November 8, 2024, Ukrainian farmers gathered grain and oilseed crops from 18.9 million hectares.

In particular, wheat, barley and peas were harvested from 100% of crop fields. A total of 22.3 million tonnes of wheat was gathered from 4.9 million hectares, 5.6 million tonnes of barley from 1.4 million hectares, and 470.4 thousand tonnes of peas from 212.2 thousand hectares.

Additionally, a total of 20.2 million tonnes of corn was harvested from 3.3 million hectares (83% of crop fields). Ukrainian farmers also gathered 160.3 thousand tonnes of millet and 127.2 thousand tonnes of buckwheat.

As for oilseeds, a total of 9.7 million tonnes of sunflower seeds were threshed from 4.7 million hectares (95% of crop fields); 5.8 million tonnes of soybeans – from 2.5 million hectares (96% of crop fields); and 3.5 million tonnes of rapeseed – from 1.3 million hectares (100% of crop fields).

In terms of the gross yield of grain crops, farmers from the Odesa region took the lead with 4.4 million tonnes, followed by the Poltava region with 4.1 million tonnes, and the Chernihiv region with 4 million tonnes.

In terms of the yielding capacity, the Khmelnytskyi region topped the ranking with 74.9 quintals per hectare, followed by the Chernihiv region (68.3 quintals per hectare) and the Chernivtsi region (66.5 quintals per hectare).

As of November 8, 2024, the harvesting of sugar beets was still underway across 16 regions of Ukraine. A total of 10.7 million tonnes of sugar beets were gathered from 223.2 thousand hectares (87% of crop fields).

A reminder that, according to the data from the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB), Ukraine exported 6.6 million tonnes of agricultural products in October 2024, which is 33.8% higher compared to the previous month.