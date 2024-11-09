Commonwealth Secretariat – CAF To Accelerate Support For Caribbean SIDS

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON, England – To advance sustainable development and climate resilience initiatives, the Commonwealth Secretariat and Development of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) have partnered to accelerate collective action in the Caribbean.

This alliance will leverage both institutions' expertise and fund initiatives to foster the economic and environmental well-being of Caribbean nations, with a focus on Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland KC, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sergio Díaz-Granados, CAF 's executive president. Of the Commonwealth's 56 member countries, 25 are SIDS, which are exceptionally vulnerable to the intensification of the climate crisis and are burdened with economic, security and other development challenges.

Support for SIDS is at the heart of many of the Commonwealth's programmes and international advocacy. At the signing at Marlborough House in London, the Commonwealth Secretary-General said:

“The MOU we have signed today will enable CAF and the Commonwealth to transform this alignment into shared action, through purposeful partnership, to advance our shared mission in support of Caribbean SIDS.”

“At CHOGM in Samoa last month, Commonwealth member nations voiced their support for that agenda, and renewed the Commonwealth's enhanced support for SIDS. Partnership is vital if we are to deliver on that commitment – so I celebrate the partnership we are formalising with CAF.”

The vibrant sights, sounds, and cuisine of the Caribbean were also showcased at the event, which was attended by government officials, development partners, and other stakeholders.

CAF's executive president highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating:

“Advocacy for small and vulnerable states is critical now more than ever. We are committed to championing access to international climate finance, economic resilience, and fiscal sustainability, and we remain dedicated to amplifying the voice of Caribbean SIDS on all global platforms.”

Also speaking at the event were Rebecca Fabrizi, UK special envoy for small island developing states, other members of the CAF's leadership team and HE Karen-Mae Hill OBE, Antigua and Barbuda High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. In May, Antigua and Barbuda hosted the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS 4) and will also host the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 2026.

The SIDS 4 Conference in Antigua and Barbuda in May reaffirmed global recognition of the special considerations that small and vulnerable nations require. The conference provided a pathway for addressing the challenges SIDS face by focusing on diversifying small island economies, building safe, healthy and prosperous societies, providing a secure future, and scaling up climate action and support, including climate finance.

CAF is already doing vital work to support Caribbean countries on climate action; water, energy, and food security; sustainable tourism; and modernisation of infrastructure; and digital transformation. Seven Commonwealth Caribbean countries are already full CAF members, and the bank is also deepening its footprint in the region. CAF has an office in Trinidad and Tobago that will soon be joined by another in Barbados.

Advocacy for SIDS will also be a central plank of the Commonwealth Secretariat's proactive engagement and diplomacy at COP29 in Azerbaijan later this month.

The post Commonwealth Secretariat – CAF to accelerate support for Caribbean SIDS appeared first on Caribbean News Global .