LOTTE Wellfood Hosts Pepero Day Celebration In Times Square, Expands Cultural Reach Across North America

Pepero day with Newjeans.

Pepero Day @ Times Square

LOTTE Wellfood

LOTTE Wellfood hosts Pepero Day in Times Square on Nov 11, sharing Korea's sweet tradition with live performances, unity, and love. Join the festivities!

- Paul Yi, CEO of LOTTE WellfoodNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global food brand LOTTE Wellfood is set to celebrate Pepero Day in New York City's Times Square on November 11, 2024, inviting everyone to“Experience Korea's Sweet Celebration.” Bringing together Pepero fans, families, and friends, the event will emphasize love, joy, and unity. As Pepero Day gains international popularity, this celebration in Times Square highlights Pepero's growing cultural influence and expanding presence in North America.The event's centerpiece will be a live choral and dance performance beginning at 10:30 AM, symbolizing Pepero Day's spirit of harmony and connection. Following the performance, LOTTE Wellfood CEO Paul Yi will give an exclusive interview discussing Pepero's vision and the brand's mission to connect people through food and shared experiences.“We are thrilled to see Pepero Day celebrated in such an iconic location as Times Square, as we work to expand Pepero's reach across the Americas,” said Yi.LOTTE Wellfood has made Times Square a central platform for promoting Pepero and other Korean brands through targeted outdoor advertising campaigns. Pepero's TV commercial has been prominently featured on Times Square's massive digital screens, generating excitement for the event and raising awareness of Korean products and culture. This campaign complements LOTTE Wellfood's efforts to bring Korean culture to diverse American communities, including the recent Pepero Roadshow during the 2024 Korea Week in Atlanta. The roadshow, which drew over 100,000 attendees, emphasized the brand's dedication to community engagement.The Times Square event will also feature a ceremony honoring veterans, with a children's choir performance and certificate presentations in recognition of their service. Afterward, attendees will be invited to participate in a Random Play Dance session, celebrating the spirit of unity and joy that Pepero Day represents.First introduced in Korea in 1983, Pepero is one of the country's most beloved snacks, symbolizing sharing and friendship. Pepero Day originated in the early 1990s when schoolgirls in Busan began exchanging Pepero sticks on November 11, a date that visually resembles four“1”s. This tradition has since spread nationwide and internationally. Today, Pepero is exported to over 50 countries and records annual sales of approximately $150 million, with a significant increase in sales around Pepero Day.Beyond Korea, LOTTE Wellfood is actively promoting Pepero Day globally, aiming to make it a widely recognized celebration. In addition to Times Square, the company is reaching international audiences in locations such as LA's Koreatown and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, through outdoor advertisements.This year marks LOTTE Wellfood's second Pepero Day campaign in Times Square, expanding on last year's success to introduce Pepero to even more people.LOTTE Wellfood warmly invites everyone to join the Pepero Day festivities on November 11, 2024, in Times Square and beyond, spreading Pepero's message of love and connection.

