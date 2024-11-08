Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading In Novo Nordisk Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons

The company's board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company's board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk (see pdf-file for proper format).



1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person

Novo Holdings A/S, associated to Kasim Kutay

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Novo Nordisk A/S

b)

LEI

549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342

4

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,

Identification code

Shares

Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)