(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The global business intelligence (BI) market

size is estimated to grow by USD 20.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

8.84%

during the forecast period. Increasing mergers and acquisitions

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

advanced analytical tools. However,

rising concern for data privacy

rising concern for data privacy poses a challenge market players include Inc., Arbela Technologies Corp., GS Topco GP LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Idera Inc., InetSoft Technology Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Panorama Software Inc., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., Sisense Ltd., TARGIT AS, and TIBCO Software Inc..







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, ICT, Government, and Others), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Amazon Inc., Arbela Technologies Corp., GS Topco GP LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Idera Inc., InetSoft Technology Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Panorama Software Inc., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., Sisense Ltd., TARGIT AS, and TIBCO Software Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Business Intelligence (BI) market is witnessing an upward trend with the adoption of advanced analytics solutions. These technologies enable businesses to analyze data from various sources, providing valuable insights into consumer behavior. Predictive analytical tools are a crucial component, using sophisticated mathematical and statistical techniques to make accurate predictions and forecasts. This aids in effective project management by connecting multiple projects and applications. Employing predictive portfolio analysis techniques helps businesses choose the most profitable projects. Predictive analytics tools adapt to changing business dynamics, such as consumer demand and market strategies, ensuring business success. The use of these advanced tools is anticipated to significantly contribute to the expansion of the global BI market.

Business Intelligence (BI) market is thriving with trends like predictive and adaptive analytics, business automation, and digital transformation. R&D efforts are focused on advanced analytics, continuous intelligence, real-time analytics, and augmented analytics. The retail sector is a significant adopter, with acquisitions, collaborations, and mergers shaping the landscape. CCS Presentation Systems, Rackspace Technology, GoodData, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft are key players. Cloud transition, security, scalability, and productivity are top priorities. API-first design and modern data stacks are shaping the new BI landscape. Local laws and compliance regulations demand attention. Power BI, Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services lead the way in providing cloud analytics platforms. IoT, AI, and ML are integral to data quality and strategic decision-making.

Market

Challenges



Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics systems play a crucial role in organizations by transforming data into valuable insights for informed decision-making. However, the integration of numerous systems and data silos for data harvesting poses significant challenges, particularly in ensuring data security and privacy. A predictive model's access to confidential information increases the risk of security breaches, which could lead to brand damage, costly lawsuits, and insurance claims. Technical issues, such as bugs and interoperability failures, can also cause system downtime, negatively impacting business operations and brand value. Therefore, addressing data security and privacy concerns will be essential for the global BI market's growth during the forecast period. Business Intelligence (BI) market is growing rapidly as organizations seek to make strategic decisions based on data. Digital transformation is driving the need for Intelligent Planning and advanced analytics, including Power BI, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Azure. Real-time analytics, continuous intelligence, and augmented analytics are key trends. IoT, AI, and Machine Learning are transforming data into actionable insights. Data quality is crucial for accurate results, and third-party data sources add value. BI platforms require consulting, deployment, integration, and ongoing support. Cloud deployment is popular, but on-premise remains an option. Industries like Healthcare, Banking, and Retail are investing in BI tools for data visualization, text mining, predictive analytics, and statistical analysis. Big data analytics and cloud-based business solutions are essential for small and medium-sized organizations. BI infrastructure is crucial for digitization, and emerging technologies like Blockchain, Biometrics, and Predictive Maintenance are shaping the future of BI.

Segment Overview



This business intelligence (bi) market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 BFSI

1.2 Healthcare

1.3 ICT

1.4 Government 1.5 Others



2.1 On-premises 2.2 Cloud



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

BFSI-

The BFSI sector has experienced significant advancements due to digitalization, with tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Paytm entering the financial industry. Leveraging their vast user bases and partnerships with banks, these companies have integrated API payment solutions across their services, gaining a competitive edge. The data generation from various technologies necessitates the use of tools like Business Intelligence (BI) and data analytics. These solutions enable smarter decisions in finance and operations for financial institutions, ensuring regulatory compliance and meeting customer needs. Market growth is anticipated during the forecast period as a result.

Research Analysis

Business Intelligence (BI) is a technology-driven process that transforms raw data into valuable insights for strategic decision-making. It enables organizations to make informed decisions in real-time through intelligent planning and advanced analytics. Digital transformation has led to the increasing adoption of BI solutions, such as Power BI, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Azure. These platforms offer continuous intelligence, real-time analytics, and augmented analytics, allowing businesses to gain insights from various data sources, including IoT and third-party data. BI platforms provide analytical applications, management, consulting, deployment, integration, support, and maintenance, ensuring data quality and enabling seamless data flow. Cloud deployment and on-premise deployment options cater to different business needs. AI, Machine Learning, and Data Quality are essential components of modern BI systems, providing advanced analytics capabilities and improving decision-making accuracy.

Market Research Overview

Business Intelligence (BI) is a technology-driven practice that transforms raw data into meaningful and useful insights for strategic decision-making. Digital transformation is driving the adoption of BI, enabling intelligent planning and advanced analytics through Power BI, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Azure. BI platforms offer continuous intelligence, real-time analytics, and augmented analytics, integrating data from IoT, AI, ML, and third-party sources. Key areas of focus include data quality, data visualization tools, text mining, predictive analytics, and statistical analysis. Big data and cloud-based business solutions cater to small and medium-sized organizations, while healthcare, banking, and retail sectors benefit from BI infrastructure and digitization. Investment levels in BI are on the rise, fueled by the need for scalability, productivity, and security. Cloud deployment and on-premise deployment options are available, with consulting and advisory services from Rackspace Technology, GoodData, Amazon Web Services, and others ensuring seamless deployment, integration, and maintenance. R&D efforts in BI are ongoing, with emerging trends including blockchain, biometrics, predictive and adaptive analytics, business automation, and API-first design. Data proliferation necessitates compliance with local laws and regulations.

