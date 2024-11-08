Depo-Provera And Meningioma: Pathology Examination And Progesterone Receptor Expression

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High progesterone receptor positivity linked to low-grade meningiomas, highlighting risks of Depo-Provera use

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“High progesterone receptor positivity was linked to low grade tumors. Meningioma grade and many subtypes can be identified with the use of progesterone receptor expression, particularly in cases that are borderline,” states Dr. Assad Albayati.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, states,“In this study, like others, 79.3 % of Grade I meningiomas, 83.3% of meningothelial meningiomas, and 70% of angiomatous meningiomas are progesterone receptor positive. Clearly, Depo-Provera as a progesterone containing injection was not a good idea.”

Dr. Vigna continues,“The cause of the association between progesterone receptor is unknown, and it is unclear if progesterone receptor-deficient tumor cells simply lost the receptor as part of a mutation. These are issues that will be discussed by experts going forward in this important litigation. It is important that the 5.5x risk of meningioma in women who were injected with this drug four times is not considered to be an unreasonable risk when there are birth control options that don't use long-term unopposed progesterone.”

Read Dr. Albayati's Article“Pathological implication of progesterone receptor expression in patients diagnosed with meningioma”, Romanian Journal of Neurology, Volume 23, No. 1, 2024.

Read Dr. Albayati's article:

Dr. Vigna concludes,“My firm's criteria is limited to women who required craniotomy for a meningioma that is progesterone receptor positive (PGR (+)). These are the most injured women with the strongest cases, which must be investigated and brought to trial. This is important as the debate on the significance of Progesterone receptor negative meningiomas is sorted out by genetic studies as these tumors may have been first caused by Progesterone, and then lost their receptors as part of a mutation.”

Vigna Law Group is a national litigation firm that focuses on neurological injuries caused by medical malpractice, mid-urethral slings, and bad drugs including Depo-Provera. Other practice areas include hospital acquired decubitus ulcers and birth injuries. Dr. Greg Vigna's California and Washington DC law firms represent women with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas litigating against Coloplast and Boston Scienfitic for neurological pain syndromes caused by polypropylene transobturator slings.

Read Dr. Vigna's free book, "Mother's Guide to Birth Injury ".

Read Dr. Vigna's free book on Vaginal Mesh Pain .

To learn more about meningiomas, click here.

