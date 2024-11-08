Get To Know Printers Row!, An Eatlas Scavenger Hunt And Neighborhood Tour For Chicago's Near South Planning Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Locals and Visitors Invited to Fundraiser Exploring Chicago's Historic Printers Row

- Kate VrijmoetCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Visit Chicago's Printers Row for fun, adventure, and philanthropy with a neighborhood-wide scavenger hunt fundraiser from November 16-24th.The event, open to all ages, is designed to bring together friends, families, neighbors, and explorers of all kinds, in a thrilling quest to uncover hidden treasures, solve clues, and support a meaningful cause: reactivating the rich history and wonderful neighborhood identity of Printers Row and the Near South Planning Board.The community has teamed up with eATLAS to create an app-guided Scavenger Hunt with 7 stops curated by local Printers Row businesses. Players can complete the stops on any day of the Hunt (during business hours).Along the way, they will face exciting challenges, complete quirky tasks, and discover the best-kept secrets of Printers Row. More than $850 in prizes and giveaways provided by local businesses will be awarded to the top finishers.Event Details:.Date: November 16-24th.Time: 10 am-5 pm every day.Starting Location: Printers Row Park, 632 S. Dearborn St..Registration Fee: $5 per participant benefitting Near South Planning Board.Prizes: Awarded to teams that complete the most objectives correctly with bonus points for sharing on social media."We're excited to host this scavenger hunt, inviting the community together for Printers Row," said Kate Vrijmoet of necessary & sufficient coffee.“It's a fantastic way to explore one of Chicago's 77 neighborhoods, have fun, and make a positive impact."Registration:To participate, please download the“Get To Know Printers Row” Adventure on the free eATLAS app on your smartphone. Families, friends, and neighbors of all ages are welcome to join in the fun! Play solo or create a team of up to 5 people. Start and stop the scavenger hunt any time, just complete it by 5 pm on November 24th.About the Near South Planning Board: The NSPB is a not-for-profit community-based organization serving businesses, institutions, and property owners since 1946. The mission of the NSPB is to plan, guide, and encourage a program of development for the near south area while creating, supporting, and promoting a thriving business district.About eATLAS:eATLAS is a mobile tourism app providing“Adventures To Go” through app-guided tours, scavenger hunts, and Town Square games via your smartphone. Each Adventure is built with multiple points of interest, a mix of audio and video clips, geocoordinates, maps, photos, and informative text. eATLAS combines mobile technology with local culture to create unforgettable city experiences. eATLAS is available to download for free from the App Store and Google Play .

