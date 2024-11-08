Miningnewsbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) Reports Robust Initial Economic Assessment For Roughrider Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Uranium (NYSE American: UEC)

has released a comprehensive Initial Economic Assessment (“IEA”) for its 100%-owned Roughrider Project in Saskatchewan, Canada, showcasing its significant potential. The project is estimated to generate a post-tax net present value of $946 million and an internal rate of return of 40%, based on a long-term uranium price of $85 per pound. With an expected mine life of nine years, Roughrider is projected to produce an average of 6.8 million pounds of U3O8 annually at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $20.48 per pound. CEO Amir Adnani emphasized Roughrider's competitive advantages, including its high-grade resources, low initial capital expenditure, and strategic location near key infrastructure, supporting the project's path toward world-class uranium production and UEC's continued growth in clean energy solutions.

About Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The company has two production-ready ISR hub-and-spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming. These platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining. For more information about the company, visit

