NSCN-IM Seeks 'Third Party Intervention' To Break Deadlock In Talks With Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Kohima, Nov 8 (IANS) The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Friday sought“third party intervention” to break the deadlock in the talks with the Centre, failing which it threatened to break the 27-year-long ceasefire agreement and resume“violent armed resistance” against the government.

NSCN-IM's Ato Kilonser (Prime Minister) Thuingaleng Muivah in a strongly worded statement has threatened to break the ceasefire agreement with the and return to its“armed struggle” if its demands for a separate national flag and are not met.

He said that the“violent confrontation between India and Nagalim shall be purely on account of the deliberate betrayal and breach of commitment by India and its leadership to respect and honor the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015”.

“Therefore, India and its leadership shall be held responsible for the catastrophic and adverse situation that will arise out of the violent armed conflict between India and Nagalim,” the Naga leader said.

The dominant Naga outfit's top leader said that if India sincerely desires an honorable political agreement with Nagalim and the NSCN (IM), the government must respect and honor the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement, whereby, amongst others, the Nagalim sovereign national flag and constitution are officially recognised and acknowledged in the political agreement.

Muivah said he and late NSCN-IM Chairman Isak Chishi Swu went to the negotiating table respecting and acknowledging the international political norms for the resolution of conflicts through peaceful political negotiation and also honoring the commitment of India's Prime Ministers, including P.V. Narashimha Rao, H.D. Deve Gowda, Atal Bihari Vajpayee leaving aside the military way solution.

Accordingly, the Indo-Naga political negotiation began on August 1, 1997 between the two entities based on the certain broad-based principles.

The Naga leader said that since August 1, 1997 more than 600 rounds of political negotiation have taken place between the government and the NSCN-IM based on those principles, without any pre-conditions, at the Prime Ministerial level and outside India in a neutral country.

NSCN-IM leader said that the benchmark for a political agreement between the government and the Naga body must be according to the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015 wherein, amongst others, the Nagalim sovereign national flag and constitution must be an integral part of the political agreement.

“Nagalim and the NSCN-IM would not wait forever for the government to respect and honor the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement, nor shall we wait for the government to recognise and acknowledge the sovereign national flag and constitution in the political agreement,” Muivah stated.