Grove Mountain Partners Names Ronald J. Labusch CEO Of Newly Formed Hills Distribution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grove Mountain Partners has appointed Ronald "Ron" J. LaBusch Chief Executive Officer of Hills Distribution, a premier wholesale distributor of plumbing and HVAC equipment.

Ronald J. LaBusch, CEO of Hills Distribution

Continue Reading

LaBusch joins Hills Distribution from Novia Group where he was President of Distribution, prior to which he had a similar role at Reladyne. In both roles, LaBusch had direct financial and operating responsibility for integrating and optimizing numerous distribution acquisitions for these two private-equity backed companies. Previously, LaBusch served in a variety of senior executive roles at Nexio Solutions.

"We are delighted to have recruited an executive with such broad distribution and private equity background, who is so deeply experienced in building and integrating good companies and brands," said Stephen H. Fraser, Chairman, Hills Distribution. "Our strategy is to acquire top quality companies and help them serve end-customers even better, while striving to make our distribution brands the employer of choice for associates in our markets. LaBusch is ideally suited to advance this goal."

"I'm thrilled to be able to bring all my experience and learnings to a team fully aligned with my values and those of the companies we are building. The wholesale plumbing and HVAC industry is the ultimate service community: everyday we get to serve our contractor clients as they solve their customers critical and immediate needs," said LaBusch.

Grove Mountain Partners also announces the formation of Hills Distribution, a parent company for investments in the wholesale plumbing and HVAC distribution marketplace in the Northeast.

Hills Distribution's first transaction was the partnering with Plimpton and Hills Corporation, a company which has been serving the needs of plumbing and HVAV contractors for over a century.

ABOUT HILLS DISTRIBUTION

Hills Distribution, stands as a distinguished leader in the distribution of HVAC and Plumbing products across the Northeast. Esteemed for its unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and unparalleled customer service, the company proudly bears the legacy of four generations of the Hills family.

ABOUT GROVE MOUNTAIN PARTNERS

Grove Mountain Partners is a private equity firm that invests in middle-market home service companies and specialty business service companies, with annual revenues between $15 and $200 million. With a mission to build great companies, it is long-term and relationship-focused, possesses deep sector domain expertise and comprises operators rather than financiers. For more information, visit

grovemountainpartners .

SOURCE Grove Mountain Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED