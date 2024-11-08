ARC Riders Shine, Win Three Gold Medals In FEI Jumping World Challenge

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 8 (IANS) Yashaan Khambatta, Kiran Dinesh Akhade and Jaiveer Varma won medals as riders from Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) riders showcased exceptional skills in all show jumping categories, grabbing honours in the FEI Jumping World Challenge (South Zone) at Surge Stable here. The event brought together India's best equestrian talent in a competitive show-jumping event. Riders from across the south region competed in various categories, demonstrating skill, agility, and precision.

The FEI Jumping World Challenge is an annual international jumping competition for riders that provides an opportunity to compete internationally, gain experience, and network with other equestrian athletes.

In Category A (130cm), Yashaan Khambatta bagged a well-deserved first place while riding on Lord Stakkole Nsky-Z with an impressive performance with 0 penalties followed by Kiran and Jaiveer. Yashaan's strong record includes multiple top positions in international and national events, marking him as one of the most promising riders in his age category and has represented India at the 2022 Asian Games.

Kiran Dinesh Akhade on SRS Newgrange finished second with 55.31 penalties while Jaiveer Varma on Giannina was third with 56.18 penalties.

Category B (120cm) witnessed an outstanding show by Jai Singh, who claimed both the first and third positions while riding on Carna De La Bryere, followed by Harshiyt who came second. Jai has won multiple gold medals in national and international circuits. His achievements include victories at the FEI Concours Saut International 2* in Bangalore, along with gold medals in the Equestrian Premier League 2024.

In CAT B (120cm), Harshiyt atop Jenne Galaxie ended second with 51.34 penalties while Jai Singh Sabharwal on Major Van De Vijfheidi Z. were third in 56.95 penalties.

In Category C (110cm), Jahnvi took first position while riding on Lambiek and showcased a flawless performance, adding to her history of strong performances in regional and national competitions. Known for her precision and calm under pressure, Jahnvi has consistently ranked among the top in her category. Freya, who secured 2nd position in this category, is another promising young rider.

Freya Deshmane riding on Reinroe Adare Acrobat was second with 53.10 penalties while Osama Jethwa riding on Verdinus was third with 54.13 penalties.

Reflecting on her success Jahnvi said,“It was my first time doing the FEI World Challenge, and I was quite nervous about the rounds. However, my horse Lambiek and coach Bobin sir gave me the confidence to compete and do well. I'd like to thank my parents for supporting me through this sport, my coach Bobin for training me and always encouraging me, and my horse Lambiek for continuing to teach me and trust me throughout our partnership.”

Milan Luthria, President of Amateur Riders' Club said the club has worked hard along with the riders and horses to achieve this glory.“The ARC has always produced fine riders who have brought glory to the club as well as Mumbai. The current generation has surpassed several expectations with exceptional performances," Luthria was quoted as saying by ARC in a release on Friday.

"This is thanks to the continuous efforts of not only horses and riders but also the club which has put in a lot of resources and worked very hard to build and maintain world-class facilities in the Mahalaxmi Race Course. It is this vision and these facilities that are paying off at the international level today with many of our members achieving distinctive Asian and World rankings,” he said.