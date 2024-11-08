Weekly Recap: 10 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a bankruptcy announcement from TGI Fridays, a new haircare line from CeraVe and NASA's student essay contest.
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a LINK to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
TGI Fridays Inc. Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Address Legacy Liabilities and Position Restaurants for Long-Term Success
"The primary driver of our financial challenges resulted from COVID-19 and our capital structure. This restructuring will allow our go-forward restaurants to proceed with an optimized corporate infrastructure that enables them to reach their full potential," said
Rohit Manocha, Executive Chairman of TGI Fridays Inc.
PillsburyTM
Funfetti® Unveils New Limited-Edition The Elf on the Shelf® Baking Mixes and Frostings
"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our successful partnership with the iconic brand, The Elf on the Shelf ®
by expanding our Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelf ®
holiday product offerings this season with the introduction of cake, cookie and brownie mixes and three delicious frosting varieties," said
Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operating Officer at Hometown Food Company.
Lumen Technologies Partners with Google Cloud to Drive AI Innovation and Accelerate Digital Transformation
Using Google Cloud's infrastructure, databases, and BigQuery data and analytics platform, the company has built Lumen®
Digital Twin powered by AI providing real-time insights across the Lumen network. These insights help Lumen proactively detect and quickly resolve network issues before they reach its customers.
Comcast Technology Solutions Debuts Next-Gen Cloud TV Platform for Broadcasters and Video Service Providers Across the Globe
CTS' Cloud TV enables companies to deliver a complete multi-platform TV experience, both broadcast and OTT, delivered from the cloud via a managed 24x7 service-and backed by the combination of scale and reliability of Comcast Technology Solutions.
2024
Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Winners Revealed
Recognized as the best defensive players at their respective positions, this year's class of honorees includes six previous winners of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award and 14 first-time winners.
To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position awards, each team's manager and up to six coaches on his staff voted from a pool of qualified players in their league and could not vote for players from their own team.
Cisco and the
OECD: Building the World's First Full Picture of Digital Well-being
The Hub explores the effects of digital transformation on people's well-being by crowdsourcing insights including life satisfaction, mental health, AI tools and ethics, digital skills, cyber safety, civic engagement, climate consciousness and social connections. It also presents visitors with OECD data across several well-being dimensions.
CeraVe Reinvents Haircare with the Launch of its First Haircare Products, Developed with Dermatologists
Introducing CeraVe Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner breakthrough system that eliminates up to 100% of visible flakes without disrupting the scalp barrier and helps to alleviate symptoms of mild to moderate dandruff, while still leaving hair feeling healthy and soft.
May Mobility to deploy autonomous vehicles to the
Lyft platform
The partnership with Lyft marks May Mobility's entrance into the rideshare industry, expanding its innovative approach to autonomous transportation and providing new options for riders seeking efficient and convenient mobility solutions.
The companies will launch the first deployment in
Atlanta
in 2025.
TSA announces proposed rule that would require the establishment of pipeline and railroad cyber risk management programs
TSA asserts that maintaining an effective cybersecurity posture is critically important to ensuring that the surface transportation sector is prepared for, and able to manage, cyber risks. The requirements contained in this
proposed rule would
strengthen cybersecurity resilience across the surface transportation systems sector.
Attention Students: NASA Launches Power Systems Student Essay Contest
The science, engineering, technology, and mathematics (STEM) writing challenge invites kindergarten through 12th grade students in
the United States
to learn about radioisotope power systems, a type of nuclear battery integral to many of NASA's far-reaching space missions. Students are invited to write an essay about a new nuclear-powered mission to any moon in the solar system they choose.
