Weekly Recap: 10 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a bankruptcy announcement from TGI Fridays, a new haircare line from CeraVe and NASA's student essay contest.



NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, Nov. 4-8, 2024.

Continue Reading

"The primary driver of our financial challenges resulted from COVID-19 and our capital structure. This restructuring will allow our go-forward restaurants to proceed with an optimized corporate infrastructure that enables them to reach their full potential," saidRohit Manocha, Executive Chairman of TGI Fridays Inc."We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our successful partnership with the iconic brand, The Elf on the Shelfby expanding our Funfetti® The Elf on the Shelfholiday product offerings this season with the introduction of cake, cookie and brownie mixes and three delicious frosting varieties," saidDan Anglemyer, Chief Operating Officer at Hometown Food Company.Using Google Cloud's infrastructure, databases, and BigQuery data and analytics platform, the company has built Lumen®Digital Twin powered by AI providing real-time insights across the Lumen network. These insights help Lumen proactively detect and quickly resolve network issues before they reach its customers.CTS' Cloud TV enables companies to deliver a complete multi-platform TV experience, both broadcast and OTT, delivered from the cloud via a managed 24x7 service-and backed by the combination of scale and reliability of Comcast Technology Solutions.Recognized as the best defensive players at their respective positions, this year's class of honorees includes six previous winners of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award and 14 first-time winners.To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position awards, each team's manager and up to six coaches on his staff voted from a pool of qualified players in their league and could not vote for players from their own team.The Hub explores the effects of digital transformation on people's well-being by crowdsourcing insights including life satisfaction, mental health, AI tools and ethics, digital skills, cyber safety, civic engagement, climate consciousness and social connections. It also presents visitors with OECD data across several well-being dimensions.Introducing CeraVe Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner breakthrough system that eliminates up to 100% of visible flakes without disrupting the scalp barrier and helps to alleviate symptoms of mild to moderate dandruff, while still leaving hair feeling healthy and soft.The partnership with Lyft marks May Mobility's entrance into the rideshare industry, expanding its innovative approach to autonomous transportation and providing new options for riders seeking efficient and convenient mobility solutions.The companies will launch the first deployment inAtlantain 2025.TSA asserts that maintaining an effective cybersecurity posture is critically important to ensuring that the surface transportation sector is prepared for, and able to manage, cyber risks. The requirements contained in thisproposed rule wouldstrengthen cybersecurity resilience across the surface transportation systems sector.The science, engineering, technology, and mathematics (STEM) writing challenge invites kindergarten through 12th grade students inthe United Statesto learn about radioisotope power systems, a type of nuclear battery integral to many of NASA's far-reaching space missions. Students are invited to write an essay about a new nuclear-powered mission to any moon in the solar system they choose.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for

Fox Corporation , Marriott , Zillow Group and Warner Bros. Discovery .

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports

here .

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED