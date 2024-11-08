AI In Supply Chain & Logistics Market Gaining Momentum Ahead On Innovation: IBM, Oracle, SAP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI in & Logistics Market

AI in Chain & Logistics Size Analysis by Competitive landscape and Insights for the next 5 years

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market In-depth Research Report 2023, Forecast to 2030 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Blue Yonder, Llamasoft, Kinaxis, Manhattan Associates, Zebra Technologies.According to HTF MI, the AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market is estimated to reach USD 31.2 Billion by 2030, currently pegged at USD 10.8 Billion. In 2019 the market size was ~ USD 4.4 Billion since then the growth rate of 17 % was witnessed in the market.Get free access to the sample report 👉Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market Overview:AI in supply chain and logistics refers to the use of artificial intelligence technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, and data analytics to optimize various aspects of supply chain management, from forecasting demand and inventory management to route planning and automation in warehouses. AI-powered solutions provide real-time insights, improve decision-making, increase operational efficiency, and reduce costs across the entire supply chain.Market Trends:Adoption of AI-powered supply chain solutions, integration with IoT, blockchain for supply chain transparencyMarket Drivers:Demand for supply chain transparency, increase in data-driven decision making, automation, and predictive analyticsMarket Challenges:Data security, high implementation costs, integration complexities with legacy systemsGlobal AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030This report examines the size of the global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics market by country and segment, estimating values over the next six years based on historical data. Included in the study are both quantitative and qualitative aspects of the global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics industry, such as market share and market size (value and volume) for the years 2019 to 2023 and 2030, respectively, that evaluate each nation in the competitive global market. In addition, the research addresses and offers comprehensive data regarding the essential components of the Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics market, such as the factors that propel and hinder growth and aid in projecting the industry's future potential.The segments and sub-sections of the Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics market is shown below:The Study is segmented by the following Product/Service Type: Demand Forecasting, Inventory Management, Route Optimization, Warehouse AutomationMajor applications/end-users industry are as follows: Retail, Manufacturing, E-commerce, Automotive, FMCGSome of the key players involved in the Market are: IBM, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Blue Yonder, Llamasoft, Kinaxis, Manhattan Associates, Zebra TechnologiesImportant years considered in the Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics study:Historical year – 2019-2023; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]Buy Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics research report 👉By region, North America, Europe has shown clear dominance in AI in Supply Chain & Logistics market sizing, and the Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa region has witnessed the fastest growth and will continue at the same pace till 2030.If opting for the Global version of the Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market; then the below country analysis would be included:. North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico). Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC). South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.). the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)Key Questions Answered with this Study1) What makes the Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market feasible for long-term investment?2) Know value chain areas where players can create value.3) Teritorry that may see a steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in the Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics market?6) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?7) How influencing are factors driving the demand of Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics in the next few years?8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics market growth?9) What strategies of big players help them acquire a share in a mature market?10) How Technology and Customer-Centric Innovation is Bringing Big Change in the Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market?Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at 👉There are 15 Chapters to display the Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics MarketChapter 1, Overview to Describe Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics market, Applications [Retail, Manufacturing, E-commerce, Automotive, FMCG], Market Segment by Types, AI in Supply Chain & Logistics markets by type, Node Component, Network Infrastructure & Solution;Chapter 2, the objective of the study.Chapter 3, Research methodology, measures, assumptions, and analytical toolsChapters 4 and 5, Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by Consumer Behavior, Marketing Channels, Value Chain AnalysisChapters 6 and 7, show the Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;Chapters 8 and 9, show Five forces (bargaining power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants, and market conditions;Chapters 10 and 11, show analysis by regional segmentation [In North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), What are the main countries covered? The United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria & South Africa], comparison, leading countries, and opportunities; Customer BehaviourChapter 12, identifies the major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision-makers;Chapters 13 and 14, are about the competitive landscape (classification and Market Ranking)Chapter 15, deals with Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market sales channel, research findings, conclusion, appendix, and data source.Get Details about the Scope; Before Procuring Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market Research Study 👉Thanks for showing interest in Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Industry Research Publication; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, United States, GCC, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC, Japan, United Kingdom, India or China, etc

