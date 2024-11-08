Karnataka Tourism Makes A Mark At WTM London 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Karnataka Pavilion at WTM London 2024

Karnataka Tourism Pavilion Inauguration at WTM London 2024

Karnataka Tourism Pavilion was visited by Hon'ble Tourism of India, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

B2B Meetings at WTM London 2024

Karnataka Tourism Stall at WTM London 2024

Promoting Karnataka's Cultural Heritage, Natural Beauty, and Sustainable Tourism Initiatives to the UK Trade

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karnataka Tourism made a significant impact at the World Travel (WTM) London 2024, highlighting the state's diverse tourism offerings, commitment to sustainable practices, and dedication to cultural preservation. The Karnataka Tourism Pavilion was inaugurated by His Excellency Mr. Vikram K. Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, alongside Ms. Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, underscoring Karnataka's status as a top destination for international travelers. This event further reinforced Karnataka's resolve to strengthen its position in the UK tourism market and foster deeper cultural and tourism connections.The pavilion also saw visits from Hon'ble Tourism Minister of India, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Ms. Mugdha Sinha, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, adding to the significance of Karnataka's participation.The Karnataka delegation, led by Ms. Salma Fahim, Secretary of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, was accompanied by senior officials including Mr. Rajendra KV, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC); Mr. Srinivas M, Chairman, KSTDC; Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain, CMD of IRCTC; Ms. Promila Gupta, Group Manager of IRCTC; Mr. Shyama Raju, President of FHRAI; Mr. Shivaputra, Private Secretary to the Hon'ble Tourism Minister; Mr. Srinivas H Marangappanavar, Joint Commissioner of Karnataka Tourism; and Mr. Ratnakar HT, Advisor for Tourism & Hospitality at Jungle Lodges & Resorts. They were joined by key stakeholders from Karnataka's tourism and hospitality sectors, who worked together to showcase the state's rich offerings and forge valuable connections with international travel trade professionals.Karnataka, renowned for its cultural and natural wealth, captured the attention of WTM London attendees with its unique blend of heritage, adventure, and eco-tourism offerings. Iconic destinations like the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Hampi and Pattadakal, the intricate Hoysala temples in Belur and Halebidu, and the majestic Mysore Palace were showcased, demonstrating the state's rich historical and architectural legacy. Karnataka is home to 747 protected monuments, offering travelers a deep dive into the state's illustrious past.The state's natural attractions were also a focal point, with emphasis on the Western Ghats, which feature 35 wildlife sanctuaries and 5 national parks rich in biodiversity. Karnataka's 320-kilometer coastline, known for its beautiful beaches and thrilling water sports, and scenic hill stations like Coorg, Chikmagalur, Sakaleshpura, and Kodachadri, were highlighted as ideal spots for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. The popular jungle destinations of Kabini, Bandipur, Dandeli, and Nagarhole offer memorable wildlife experiences, including opportunities to observe elephants and tigers.Karnataka's capital city, Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, was also in the spotlight. Known as Asia's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru's dynamic startup culture and thriving tech ecosystem add to Karnataka's appeal, making it a top destination for both leisure and business travelers.The delegation emphasized Karnataka's commitment to sustainable tourism, sharing initiatives focused on conserving natural resources and empowering local communities. This focus on eco-friendly tourism resonated strongly with UK travel professionals, as interest in responsible travel continues to grow across Europe.WTM London 2024 provided an invaluable platform for Karnataka Tourism to engage with travel agents, tour operators, and media representatives from the UK and Europe. The Karnataka delegation held numerous meetings to explore potential collaborations, including customized travel packages and curated itineraries aimed at attracting UK travelers to Karnataka.Karnataka Tourism's participation in WTM London 2024 marks a significant milestone in enhancing its global presence and positioning Karnataka as a world-class travel destination. By showcasing its diverse culture, beautiful landscapes, and sustainable practices, Karnataka aims to draw more foreign visitors and build enduring partnerships within the international travel trade.

ZM

Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Script your Adventure at Karnataka I Karnataka Tourism I Karnataka World

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.