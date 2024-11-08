Ayushi And Bharat Go Beyond Conventions Of Typical Love Story In ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) TV actors Ayushi Khurana and Bharat Ahlawat are set to star in the lead roles of the upcoming daily soap "Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile."

In Zee TV's upcoming show, Ayushi plays the role of Reet, while Bharat portrays Raghav. Speaking about her character, Khurana shared in a statement,“I have always loved playing strong characters, and Reet is one such young woman. She is bold, determined, and not afraid to question societal norms, which makes her both exciting and challenging to portray. about the Aata Saata custom opened my eyes to different layers of family and cultural dynamics. I can't wait for viewers to connect with Reet's journey.”

On the other hand, Bharat shared that "Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile" goes beyond the conventions of a typical love story, highlighting the clash between tradition and individuality as Reet and Raghav navigate a marriage forged from obligation.

“Raghav is a complex character, and stepping into his shoes has been transformative. This role has given me something new to dive into, and I'm excited for audiences to watch how Raghav's journey unfolds in a story filled with intense emotions and powerful relationships,” the actor added.

The show is centered around the fascinating aata saata marriage custom, still practiced in parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. In this unique tradition, a daughter from one family marries a son from another, while the groom's sister marries the bride's brother, forging strong family bonds rooted in mutual obligation.

Conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd,“Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile” explores the clash between traditional customs and the progressive values of today's generation.

Writer-producer Sonnal A. Kakar shares,“With Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, we wanted to bring a story that not only sheds light on the Aata Saata custom but also on the individuals whose lives and choices are shaped by it. Reet and Raghav's journey is one of transformation-a marriage that feels transactional yet has the potential to turn into a deep, emotional connection.”

"Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile" will premiere on November 11 on Zee TV.