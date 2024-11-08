KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 72 Cents To USD 75 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 72 cents to USD 75 per barrel on Thursday after being at USD 74.28 pb the day before yesterday, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Friday.

The prices of the and the West Texas Intermediate went up by 71 and 67 cents respectively, settling at USD 75.63 pb and USD 72.36 pb each. (end)

