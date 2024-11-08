KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 72 Cents To USD 75 Pb
Date
11/8/2024 5:08:43 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 72 cents to USD 75 per barrel on Thursday after being at USD 74.28 pb the day before yesterday, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
The prices of the brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate went up by 71 and 67 cents respectively, settling at USD 75.63 pb and USD 72.36 pb each. (end)
km
MENAFN08112024000071011013ID1108865076
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.