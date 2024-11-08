Joe Biden Showed 'Happiest' Smile In First Speech After Kamala Harris' Loss Netizens Say, 'He Voted For Trump'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The outgoing US President, Joe Biden, was in the limelight for his“the happiest" look during his address to the nation on Thursday. This comes after candidate Donald Trump's crushing win against candidate Kamala Harris in a high-stakes 2024 US presidential election.



Donald made history as only the second US president to reenter the Oval office in the White House, marking his non-consecutive second term, just the second instance in 120 years.

Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race midway, was seen flashing one of his brightest smiles on November 7, a moment that quickly garnered reactions from netizens and dignitaries alike.

Even Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Junior, in a social media post on X, remarked,“The only person happier than me this morning. has to be Joe Biden [sic].”



Political commentator Ben Shapiro also remarked,“Joe Biden is the happiest man in America today."

Joe Biden's cheerful demeanour during his address after Donald Trump's election victory sparked reactions on social media.

Some social media users were amused and stated Biden may have“secretly voted for Donald Trump."



One user posted,“Biden isn't too sad about Kamala Harris losing this election.“We will have a peaceful transfer of power.” Look how happy Joe Biden is!"

A second user wrote,“Happiest guy in the world Biden definitely voted for Trump lmao [sic]."



Another commented,“This is the happiest I have seen Joe Biden in months. I bet he voted for Trump [sic]."



A fourth user wrote,“He's the happiest Trump voter in America [sic].”



A fifth user commented,“Revenge is bitter sweet [sic].”



A sixth user wrote,“ I think we all know who he voted for [sic].”

Following a series of gaffes, which were most prominent during Joe Biden's first debate against Donald Trump, the 81-year-old decided to step down from the Presidential race amid pressure due to age-related health concerns. Subsequently, Kamala Harris was nominated by the Democratic Party.