ITEN To Launch The Industrial-Scale Production Of Its All-Solid-State Battery Powency Product Family

ITEN, a pioneer in the development and production of solid-state batteries for markets, today announced the production launch of its new Powency family of rechargeable Li-ion batteries. The new family consists of high-power density batteries, including for now the PWY0150S battery, available in pre-production, and the PWY0250S battery, available as engineering samples. Those first Powency batteries respectively have a capacity of 150μAh and 250μAh. The Powency product family, which is manufactured at the ITEN facility in France, is a testament to the demonstration of ITEN's technological and industrial leadership in the field of solid-state batteries.

ITEN will participate in the Electronica trade show in Munich from November 12 to 15, 2024 (Hall B4 - Stand E05) to showcase both PWY0150S and PWY0250S.

Powency PWY0150S and PWY0250S, solid-state energy storage in an unmatched form factor

The Powency PWS0150S and PWS0250S batteries are designed to deliver energy peaks to connected devices or to power electronic systems during a power outage. Both products feature a high-power density in an ultra-compact design, measuring 25mm3 and weighing 73 milligrams; they can supply the current levels required by connected devices operating with LAN wireless protocols. The Powency PWS0150S and PWS0250S are available as SMD devices, enabling an easy integration with automated production lines. Powency PWS0150S and PWS0250S are based on ITENS' all-solid-state battery technologies, contain no heavy metals, toxic chemicals or organic solvents, and can be recycled as passive electronic components.

Powency PWY0150S and PWY0250S, designed to address the energy efficiency challenges for the IoT and maintenance-free wireless sensors

Powering low-power, small-form-factor devices is a major obstacle in the emergence and broad implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT). The Powency products will enable IoT device makers to build high-performance Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), 802.15.4, or NFC systems in an unrivaled form factor. They facilitate the widespread use of maintenance-free devices that harvest energy from external sources such as indoor or outdoor ambient light, ambient radio waves, and / or kinetic motion. PWY0150S is currently being manufactured in pre-series for numerous early-stage customers and serves as the ideal energy reservoir in autonomous sensors that are powered by Energy Harvesting.

Powency PWY0150S and PWY0250S, "Sustainability by design, process, and function"

The Powency product family, like all ITEN-developed products, is designed and manufactured to minimize its environmental impact and adhere to the company's motto "sustainability by design, by process and by function." ITEN batteries are composed of ceramic, and are free of organic materials and critical metals like cobalt. They are rechargeable and completely recyclable.

Vincent Cobée, CEO of ITEN, said: "Our presence at the Electronica Trade Show, this essential event in the electronics industry, is very important for ITEN, at a key moment in the company's growth. The commercial introduction and mass production of the Powency product family have indeed marked a significant milestone in the company's evolution. We were able to develop solutions that the market expected, in terms of both product and integration into our clients' various industrial processes, to provide a sustainable, high-performance, and genuinely integrated response. The trajectory will be further accelerated in the upcoming months by the introduction of a new battery that is even more potent, as well as the offering of two distinct solutions.”

