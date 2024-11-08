People Gave You Mandate, Govern It With Courtesy: Pralhad Joshi Slams Siddaramaiah Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Ballary, Nov 8 (IANS) Union for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Friday slammed the Siddaramaiah-led in Karnataka, saying, people have given you mandate and power in a democracy, so "govern it with courtesy and decency".

Union Minister Joshi made the statement while speaking at a public campaign meeting for BJP candidate Bangaru Hanumanthu in Kurekuppa village of Sandur Assembly constituency.

He alleged that the Congress government in the state was deeply involved in scams, corruption, and appeasement politics.

The Union Minister emphasised that the government should exercise the power given by the people with decency.

While the BJP government had created a development board for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, the Congress government was now "taking advantage of it and misusing the funds", he said.

He pointed out that though Rs 189 crore scam occurred in the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Development Corporation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed it was only Rs 79 crore.

The Union Minister alleged that hundreds of crores of corruption have taken place in this corporation, and the Congress government has completely misused the funds meant for ST community development.

The BJP aims to work for fair mining practices and the overall development of industries, mining workers, and the poor, ensuring comprehensive growth in Sandur.

Earlier, a massive roadshow was held in support of the BJP candidate in Kurekuppa village.

Party leaders, workers, and supporters turned out in large numbers. BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, candidate Bangaru Hanumanthu, and others were present at the public campaign meeting.

The Congress has fielded Annapurna, the wife of Congress MP E. Tukaram as its candidate.

Tukaram represented the seat and resigned. He defeated prominent BJP leader B. Sriramulu in the general election. The BJP has never won the Sandur Assembly seat.