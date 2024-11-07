Trump 2.0 With Fewer, If Any, Checks And Balances

(MENAFN- Asia Times) We now know that the opinion polling was wrong in the same way as in 2016 and 2020, and not like in 2022: The again underestimated Donald Trump's support. But we now also must face the reality: that in a freely election American voters have chosen to elect a man who four years ago attempted to subvert the results of the election with violence, and who will enter the White House on January 20 facing fewer constraints than he did in 2017.

The biggest difference between 2025 and 2017, beyond his own greater experience and preparedness, is that the Supreme Court now features a clear conservative majority thanks to his own appointments during his previous term – and that court has recently ruled that the president enjoys immunity from prosecution for anything he does in his official capacity.

That scope of that official capacity has yet to be defined by any court, as it needs to be, but we can be sure that Trump will seek to pre-empt such a definition through his own actions. The main means by which he will do this is by placing loyalists in charge of the Department of Justice. In his first term, Trump was frequently frustrated by his attorneys general telling him that what he wanted to do was against the law. Using his official immunity, he will now feel emboldened to overrule any such niceties.

As Trump has always been a vengeful man, he can now be expected to seek revenge against his political and legal enemies, certainly including those who have sought to prosecute him but possibly also including President Joe Biden himself – although the immunity protection also applies to anything Biden has done in his own official capacity.