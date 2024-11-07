Little Sparrows Inks Deal With Healthtrust Performance Group As National Supplier Of Neonatal Phototherapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HealthTrust Performance Group (HPG) GPO selects Little Sparrows bili-hutTM neonatal phototherapy for newborn jaundice treatment

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Little Sparrows Technologies , Inc., a medical device startup dedicated to advancing neonatal care with clinically-driven innovations, is pleased to announce a three-year supplier agreement with HealthTrust Performance Group (HPG), effective December 1, 2024. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthTrust is a premier Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) serving over 1,800 hospitals nationwide with more than $50B in purchasing power. Through this agreement, Little Sparrows Technologies will provide its state-of-the-art neonatal phototherapy device, bili-hutTM , along with complementary accessories, to HealthTrust member facilities across the United States to address neonatal jaundice, a common condition for which approximately 10% of newborns require phototherapy.

Bili-hutTM is an ultraportable, high-intensity phototherapy device that delivers superior jaundice treatment for newborns in both hospital and home settings. Featuring a patented, curved light array that provides multidirectional phototherapy within an optimized light spectrum, bili-hutTM exceeds the American Academy of Pediatrics' threshold for high-intensity phototherapy, achieving faster bilirubin reduction times compared to traditional undersurface and overhead phototherapy systems. Alongside its outstanding clinical efficacy, bili-hut's breakthrough design meets the developmental needs of newborns, supporting family-centered treatment options and reducing the need for NICU admissions.

"We are thrilled to partner with HealthTrust and bring our neonatal phototherapy solutions to a broader network of hospitals and healthcare providers," said Dr. Donna Brezinski, CEO of Little Sparrows Technologies and a Harvard-trained neonatologist. "This partnership enables us to make a meaningful impact in newborn health by delivering effective, family-friendly jaundice treatment solutions to healthcare systems nationwide. HealthTrust's extensive network and commitment to clinical excellence make them an ideal partner in our mission to improve the quality of care for infants and their families."

Doug Treco, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Little Sparrows Technologies, added, "Our agreement with HealthTrust represents a pivotal step in expanding our footprint within neonatal care. We believe that bili-hutTM and our other neonatal products align well with the needs of healthcare providers, offering clinically effective, cost-saving solutions that have the potential to transform the standard of care for neonatal jaundice. We are honored to collaborate with HealthTrust to deliver these innovations to healthcare providers and families across the country."

About Little Sparrows Technologies

Little Sparrows Technologies is a medical device company focused on creating high-quality, developmentally supportive solutions for newborn care. Led by a multidisciplinary team of physicians, engineers, and healthcare professionals, the company's flagship product, bili-hutTM, offers a highly effective, portable phototherapy solution that supports the developmental needs of newborns undergoing jaundice treatment. Little Sparrows Technologies is dedicated to transforming neonatal care with innovative solutions that prioritize the well-being of infants and their families.

About HealthTrust Performance Group

HealthTrust Performance Group is a leading healthcare performance improvement organization, offering Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) and supply chain solutions to over 1,800 hospitals and health systems across the United States. Committed to supporting operational and clinical excellence, HealthTrust helps healthcare organizations improve performance, reduce costs, and deliver high-quality care to the communities they serve.

Donna Brezinski, MD

Little Sparrows Technologies, Inc.

