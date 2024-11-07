Dawn Miller, Lloyd’S Chief Commercial Officer And CEO Of Lloyd’S Americas, To Headline Climatetech Connect As Keynote Speaker









WASHINGTON, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateTech Connect , the first of its-kind global conference focused on climate resilience through technology, proudly announces Dawn Miller , Lloyd's Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Lloyd's Americas, as Opening Day Keynote Speaker on April 15, 2025, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Washington DC.

With over 25 years of experience in the global insurance industry, overseeing underwriting, distribution, client relations, and strategic initiatives across several leadership roles, Dawn will deliver a keynote address on the critical importance of prioritizing sustainability, innovation and climate resilience- both through Lloyd's commercial strategy and position as the world's leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace.

“We are honored to have Dawn open ClimateTech Connect to a distinguished audience of global leaders, innovators, policymakers and leading industry experts who will attend to explore the intersection of climate resilience strategies and technology,” stated ClimateTech Connect CEO Megan Kuczynski

“She will set the tone for the conference on what is arguably the foremost global challenge of our time, advancing the conversation among the leaders present to promote a world more resilient to climate impact leveraging technological innovation,” added Kuczynski.

Dawn Miller, Lloyd's Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Lloyd's Americas, commented:“The insurance industry plays a critical role in strengthening resilience against emerging and systemic threats across the globe, such as climate change. Developing and implementing solutions to ensure climate resilience is central to Lloyd's global strategy, as we help people, governments, and businesses prepare and protect, reimagine and rebuild to mitigate the impacts of climate change

She added,“I am delighted to join stakeholders from across Lloyd's global network at ClimateTech Connect and look forward to exploring how we can leverage every tool at our disposal to make meaningful progress in advancing climate resilience.”

About Dawn Miller

Dawn joined Lloyd's in 2022, where she now oversees the company's global network across the Americas, Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (APMEA), and European regions. In her dual role as Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Lloyd's Americas, she is responsible for global network governance, market development, strategic engagement with trading partners, and onboarding new entrants into the Lloyd's Market.

Dawn also leads the strategic direction of Lloyd's Lab and Lloyd's Academy, fostering innovation and advancing Lloyd's mission through initiatives that address systemic threats, such as climate change. A recognized industry leader, she also chairs the Board of Trustees for the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation UK, serves on the Steering Committee for Maths4Girls, and is a member of the Executive Council of the International Insurance Society (IIS).

About Lloyd's

Lloyd's is the world's leading marketplace for insurance and reinsurance. Through the collective intelligence and expertise of the market's underwriters and brokers, we're sharing risk to create a braver world.

The Lloyd's market offers the resources, capability, and insight to develop new and innovative products for customers in any industry, on any scale, in more than 200 territories.

We're made up of more than 50 leading insurance companies, over 380 registered Lloyd's brokers and a global network of over 4,000 local coverholders. Behind the Lloyd's market is the Corporation: an independent organisation and regulator working to maintain the market's successful reputation and operation.

We're working to build solutions for the most current and prevalent threats. As Chair of the Insurance Task Force for HM King Charles III's Sustainable Markets Initiative, Lloyd's is bringing the industry together to insure the transition to net zero. Our research community is pooling expertise from across the industry to provide cutting edge insight on systemic risks from climate change to cyber security.

And through our digital-led strategy, The Future at Lloyd's , we're making it easier and cheaper to place, price and process cover in the Lloyd's market.