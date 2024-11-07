La Liga: Vital Match For Real Madrid As Barca Looks To Carry On Scoring

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid (Spain), Nov 7 (IANS) face a vital game in La in the last round of matches before the next international break when they take on Osasuna on Saturday, immersed in arguably their biggest crisis since Carlo Ancelotti returned to the club. Tuesday's 3-1 defeat at home to AC Milan in the Champions League, which followed their 4-0 humiliation in the Bernabeu to FC Barcelona, has set alarm bells ringing, not just about results, but also the way Ancelotti's side is playing.

Real Madrid have looked disorganised in defense and midfield, while in attack, Kylian Mbappe is struggling for form, while a lack of pressing from the forwards is creating an imbalance in midfield.

Tuesday's loss has seen the start of speculation about Ancelotti's future as Real Madrid coach, and he needs both a win and a good performance to enjoy a quiet international break. Osasuna travel to Madrid fifth in the standings, and Vicente Moreno's well-organised and tough team will be a good test of where Real Madrid currently is in football terms.

FC Barcelona are last up at the weekend with a visit to San Sebastian to play Real Sociedad. Barca continued their rich vein of form with a 5-1 win away to Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday, and Hansi Flick's side has scored 17 goals in their last four games, with Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski seemingly netting at will.

Real Sociedad have a Europa League game in the Czech Republic on Thursday and doesn't have much recovery time ahead of Sunday.

Imanol Alguacil's side has been excellent away from home this season, but their numbers in front of their fans have been dreadful, with four home defeats and their only home win against bottom-of-the-table Valencia.

The weekend kicks off with Rayo Vallecano at home to Las Palmas, with the visitors needing to quickly rediscover their form after a poor performance away to Atletico Madrid last weekend. Villarreal are currently fourth in the table, despite last weekend's match being postponed due to the flooding in the Valencia region. They entertain an Alaves side that ended a five-game losing streak with a 1-0 win at home to Mallorca last weekend.

Valencia's relegation duel away to Espanyol has been postponed due to the floods, while Saturday ends with Leganes at home to Sevilla in what looks like a close game, with Sevilla not helped by a long injury list that includes the likes of Loric Bade and Chidera Ejuke. Real Betis play Celta Vigo on Sunday lunchtime in what should be an open game, while Atletico Madrid travel to play an always-difficult Mallorca in the wake of their miraculous 2-1 win away at Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak prevented another heavy defeat for Diego Simeone's side before Angel Correa scored an injury-time winner, but the result won't lift doubts over Atletico's recent performances. Getafe should view the visit of an injury-ravaged Girona, who have 11 players sidelined, as the chance to claim their second win of the season, before Real Valladolid have a must-win game at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Athletic have to play in Bulgaria on Thursday, but despite missing a host of chances against Betis last weekend, they have the firepower to increase the pressure on Valladolid coach Paulo Pezzolano, whose side has just eight points from 12 games.