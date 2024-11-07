No Decisions Regarding Ukraine Should Be Made Without Ukraine - Metsola

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European leaders maintain a position that no decisions about Ukraine should be made without Ukraine's participation.

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, stated this to journalists at the doorstep of the European Community summit in Budapest on Thursday.

"President Zelensky and President-elect have talked. They talked in September and they talked yesterday. As I committed to President Zelensky a couple of weeks ago, when we met in Brussels, we will continue to insist that no decision about Ukraine should be taken without Ukraine," Metsola said, commenting on the issue of Ukraine and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

Supporting Ukraine EU'sobligation - European Commissioner-designate for Enlargement

Metsola pointed out that the leaders of European countries are“fully committed” to this approach.

"We are entering 1,000 days of war. It is not going to be an easy winter, but if we let up on Ukraine, then what would be the message? Not only to the world, but especially to Putin," she added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the European Political Community summit in Budapest.

At the end of October, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, which presides over the EU, invited the leaders of EU member states to the European Political Community summit in Budapest on November 7.