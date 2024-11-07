Dupont Launches Tyvek® With Renewable Attribution In Support Of Sustainable Healthcare Packaging

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 7, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD ) today announced the launch of Tyvek® with Attribution (RA), an extension of the existing portfolio of Tyvek® products for healthcare packaging that offers a significantly reduced carbon footprint, helping to enable more sustainable healthcare packaging. The carbon footprint reduction for Tyvek® with Renewable Attribution is enabled by the partial replacement of fossil feedstock with certified bio-circular feedstock during the production of raw materials used in Tyvek® manufacturing. This is achieved through the mass balance approach, in accordance with International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) .

Tyvek® with Renewable Attribution

is designed to help reduce the carbon footprint of a product while providing a drop-in solution that can be seamlessly integrated into existing healthcare packaging products. The use of certified bio-circular

feedstock attributed to Tyvek® using the mass balance approach enables significantly lower CO2 emissions compared to current Tyvek® products and helps to reduce the use of fossil fuels. DuPont has achieved ISCC PLUS Certification for its Tyvek® facilities at the Richmond, Virginia, and Luxembourg manufacturing sites. This helps ensure credible measurement, tracking, and attribution of certified bio-circular feedstocks replacing fossil fuel derived resources.

"Tyvek® has long been a trusted choice for helping to enable patient safety through superior microbial barrier, exceptional strength and durability, breathability, and recyclability. We are proud to continue this dedicated focus on product performance, quality and reliability, in a manner that now also supports the healthcare packaging industry's efforts to advance sustainability." said David Domnisch, Vice President and General Manager, Tyvek® and Typar® at DuPont. "Tyvek® with Renewable Attribution reflects our steadfast commitment towards taking action to deliver more sustainable products that can be seamlessly integrated into existing healthcare packaging production processes, while helping enable meaningful Scope 3 emission reductions in the healthcare packaging value chain, in line with our core value of protecting the planet."

The RA extension of Tyvek® Healthcare Packaging products further advances DuPont's global strategy of enabling a circular economy and working with global supply chains to help reduce Scope 3 emissions. DuPont issued an announcement

on September 19, 2024, committing to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The net-zero commitment builds on the significant progress DuPont has achieved since 2019 when the company established its Acting on Climate Goal as part of its overall sustainability strategy. As announced in April 2024, DuPont has exceeded its climate targets – achieving a 58% reduction in Scopes 1 and 2 emissions from a 2019 baseline and achieving a 39% reduction in Scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services and end-of-life of sold products from a 2020 baseline. As mentioned above, DuPont announced that the Luxembourg and Richmond, Virginia, facilities where Tyvek® is manufactured, achieved ISCC PLUS certification. These facilities source 100% of their electricity from renewable energy certificates (RECs) and Guarantees of Origin (GOs) to match the energy consumed in their operations annually (see DuPont Sustainability Report ).

Note: Tyvek® is made of HDPE and products made of 100% Tyvek® material can be recycled at facilities that recycle flexible HDPE materials. Please check recycling facilities in your area to ensure they can recycle Tyvek®.

About DuPont Water & Protection

DuPont Water and Protection is a global leader in creating water, shelter and safety solutions for a more sustainable world; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Corian® Design, GreatStuffTM, StyrofoamTM, and FilmTecTM.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD ) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at . Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at href="" rel="nofollow" dupon .

DuPontTM, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with TM, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont

