Versatile mini-projector for maximum flexibility and cinema feeling with Leica premium image quality

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Leica Cine Play 1, Leica Smart Projection GmbH has now expanded its portfolio of premium home cinema projectors with a versatile mini-projector in a compact, timeless design. The Leica

1 combines state-of-the-art laser with outstanding Leica premium imaging quality in 4K at up to 300-inch screen sizes. Its smart functions, innovative solutions and user-friendly handling guarantee a premium home cinema experience that is always ready to delight viewers at any time, while bringing maximum flexibility to home and outdoor entertainment.

The Leica Cine Play 1 features innovative triple RGB laser technology with a service life of over 25,000 hours that enables the projection of a particularly bright image with breathtaking color rendition, with full support for Dolby Vision®, HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG. With a brightness of up to 3000 ANSI lumens, it also enables clear and high contrast movie projection in brightly lit environments. Its high-performance Leica Summicron zoom lens is manufactured in compliance with high Leica quality standards and guarantees consistently high imaging performance in 4K resolution throughout its zoom range with screen sizes of 65 to 300 inches. The premium image quality is supported by Leica's own image processing technology (Leica Image Optimization – LIOTM), which employs special image optimization algorithms to ensure particularly natural color rendition, finely nuanced color gradation and an outstanding contrast ratio. The powerful, 2 x 10 Watt speakers enhance the visual experience with rich bass tones and crystal-clear sound. Its integrated DTS Virtual:X audio-signal processing technology is the ideal basis for the configuration of a true 3D surround- sound system.

In addition to its image quality, the Leica Cine Play 1 also impresses with maximized connectivity and user-friendliness. The smart mini-projector can be connected smoothly and seamlessly with preferred equipment and home entertainment systems and, thanks to Apple Airplay, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and several ports (including HDMI, USB and LAN), enables particularly easy streaming of content from smartphones, laptops and tablets or external drives. The VIDAA system offers quick access to all favorite streaming apps to ensure a seamless visual and movie experience. Smart Home integration and voice control add further convenience to the intuitive operating concept.

The outstanding feature of the Leica Cine Play 1 is its enormous flexibility. Thanks to its low weight, the compact and handy projector is easy to carry from place to place and can be set up almost anywhere without any need for permanent installation. Integrated automatic alignment functions enable problem-free image and focus settings with no need for manual fine-tuning. This makes the Leica Cine Play 1 so versatile that a laid-back movie experience in Leica picture quality can be enjoyed at anytime and anywhere, whether in the home or outdoors.

The Leica Cine Play 1 combines innovative technologies with enduring design. The stylish and timeless product design inspired by the Bauhaus school impresses with high quality materials such as aluminum and an elegant glass front that blend into any interior design concept. Available as an optional accessory, the Floor Stand provides maximum convenience and integrates the home cinema setup as an eye-catching design highlight in any room. The premium-quality Leica Floor Stand is designed not only to support the technical performance of the projector, but also to realize its aesthetic potential and perfectly present the iconic elegance of the product. Thanks to the integrated, safe and secure pin contact system in the Floor Stand, the projector requires no visible power cable. Power is supplied discreetly through the baseplate of the Floor Stand, which guarantees a safe and reliable connection. A further advantage of the Floor Stand is the ability to position the Leica Cine Play 1 flexibly to ensure that not only the ideal viewing angle can be found for every room, but also that the home cinema setup lends every interior design concept a touch of inimitable style and aesthetic perfection.

The Leica Cine Play 1 is available in selected Leica Stores and from authorized specialist TV, hi-fi equipment and home cinema dealers at 3,795.00. The Leica Floor Stand costs $495.00.

