Connectm To Participate In The 13Th Annual Roth Technology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Solutions, (NASDAQ: CNTM) (“ConnectM” or the“Company”), a company focused on the electrification economy, today announced that Bhaskar Panigrahi, CEO, and Bala Padmakumar, Vice Chairman, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will participate in the 13th Annual Roth Technology being held on November 19-20, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. Mr. Panigrahi will conduct one-on-one and small group meetings on Wednesday, November 20.

For more information about the Roth Technology Conference or to schedule a meeting with ConnectM, contact your Roth representative or ConnectM's investor relations at ... .

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM is a technology company focused on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-powered technology solutions platform. The Company provides residential and light commercial buildings and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a proprietary Energy Intelligence Network platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. Leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and behavioral economics, ConnectM aims to make electrification more user-friendly, affordable, precise, and socially impactful. As a vertically integrated company with wholly owned service networks and a comprehensive technology stack, ConnectM empowers customers to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, lower overall energy costs, and minimize their carbon footprint.

For more information, please visit:

Contact:

MZ North America

(203) 741-8811

...