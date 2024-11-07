Anime Park 'Nijigen No Mori' Announces Original 'Shinobi-Zato Currency' For 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Attraction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Shinobi-Zato Currency", rewarded for completing special missions

The currency can be exchanged for character cards

Available from November 9th, the paper currency will be rewarded to participants for clearing missions, and can be used within the attraction

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park) has announced that its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will introduce a new in-park currency called“Shinobi-Zato Currency” as a reward for completing special seasonal missions, from Saturday, November 9th. The Shinobi-Zato Currency can be exchanged for 37 different types of "bromides" (character portrait cards) at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, which feature Naruto, Boruto, and various other characters in designs exclusive to Nijigen no Mori. The "special missions" which reward the currency change daily and seasonally, allowing guests to try several different ways to win rewards, collect original merchandise, and take home a keepsake of their time at Nijigen no Mori.

■Overview: Shinobi-Zato Currency

Launch Date: Saturday, November 9th, 2024

Obtainment: One of the various special missions at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato will be selected daily as the "reward target mission". Participants who complete the designated mission will receive 100 bills. The currency can only be exchanged for character cards at the exchange points within the attraction. There are 37 types of original character cards available for exchange, and the number of character cards rewarded varies depending on the amount of currency.

Participation Fees: Special missions may cost participation fees. A separate admission ticket is required to enter the attraction.

Exchange Rates:

- 100 bills can be exchanged for one randomly selected character card.

- 300 bills can be exchanged for three randomly selected character card (one "Akatsuki" character, one BORUTO character, and one "Water Technique Festival" original design)

- 500 bills can be exchanged for one character card of the guest's choice.

URL:

Note: "Shinobi-Zato Currency" cannot be used as real money, and cannot be used outside of the "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" attraction to exchange for goods.

©岸本斉史 スコット/集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

