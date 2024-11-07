Mullins Law Group Honored As One Of The 2025 Best Lawyers® 'Law Firms Of The Year' In D.C. For Transportation Law

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- William A. Mullins, Founder and Managing PartnerWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mullins Law Group , PLLC, a law firm specializing in railroad regulation compliance, strategies, and grant writing, has been recognized as one of the "Law Firms of the Year" in Metropolitan Tier 1 for the firm's work in Washington, D.C. transportation law. Best Lawyers®, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession, celebrate the winners in the 2025 edition of Best Law Firms in the United States ®.This comprehensive rankings report holds significant importance in the legal industry, in which the recognized firms are selected based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client feedback, peer reviews, industry leader interviews, and detailed analysis of law firm data, according to Best Lawyers.“Mullins Law Group has an established and respected reputation and we are honored to be recognized by our peers in such a renowned publication,” said William A. Mullins, Founder and Managing Partner of the firm.“We are proud of our team's work in the transportation industry and will continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients.”About Mullins Law Group, PLLCMullins Law Group, PLLC has a long history of experience in railroad law. Our attorneys lend expertise in the legal landscape of the railroad industry, offering unparalleled guidance and support as we assist you in navigating today's transportation challenges.

