Hamas strongly condemns actions of Damon prison authorities

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Hamas strongly condemned the actions of the Damon prison authorities for confiscating the jilbabs, hijabs, and niqabs worn by Palestinian female prisoners, replacing them with gray sportswear that does not include a hijab. Hamas called this move a dangerous escalation and a further violation of Palestinian prisoners' rights and dignity under Israeli occupation.



Hamas emphasized that these actions represent serious breaches of religious, human, and humanitarian values, labeling them as practices that are completely intolerable. The organization reaffirmed that the Palestinian people remain resolute in resisting the occupation and confronting any form of aggression, especially concerning their freedom and the welfare of prisoners.



Furthermore, Hamas shed light on the harsh conditions faced by detainees, including frequent arbitrary searches of both male and female prisoners, and the withholding of basic necessities like food, medicine, clothing, and blankets. Hamas described these actions as deliberate efforts to degrade prisoners, both physically and morally, with evidence to back up these claims.



Hamas called upon local and international human rights organizations, particularly those concerned with women's rights, to put pressure on Israeli authorities to stop these inhumane practices. The organization also urged Palestinian factions, grassroots movements, and families of prisoners to escalate their efforts in support of the prisoners' cause, continuing until they achieve complete freedom.

