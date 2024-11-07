Biden commends Vice President Kamala Harris for her "integrity", "courage”

(MENAFN) After the presidential defeat to Donald Trump, President Joe Biden commended Vice President Kamala Harris for her "integrity" and "courage." In a statement following Harris’ concession speech, Biden said, "What America witnessed today was Kamala Harris, the person I deeply know and respect. She has been a remarkable partner—honest, courageous, and full of character."



In her first remarks after the loss, Harris acknowledged that she did not achieve "the dream of the presidency," admitting, "The outcome was not what we hoped for." Speaking to her supporters on Thursday, she expressed understanding of the collective disappointment but emphasized optimism, stating, "I know many feel like we are entering a difficult time, but I hope that is not true. While the result was not what we wanted, the American promise still shines bright. Thank you for your trust in me."



Meanwhile, Biden reached out to Donald Trump to schedule a meeting at the White House to initiate the transition process, marking the beginning of the power shift as the new Republican administration prepares to take office.

