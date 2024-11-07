Mike C-Roc's Top New Show, That1 Podcast, Set To Entertain While Inspiring With New US Podcast Tour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mike C-Roc starts new podcast along with podcast tour called That1 Podcast w/ Mike C-Roc

That1 Podcast w/ Mike C-Roc Tour with stops in LA, Las Vegas, Miami and more will be streaming worldwide on all podcast platforms, Apple TV, and Fire.

- Mike C-RocLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- That1 Podcast, hosted by renowned business leader and best-selling author Mike“C-Roc” Ciorrocco ( @mikeycroc on Instagram ), is rapidly gaining attention for its compelling stories of personal transformation and resilience. With the first tour stop produced at Studio Place, a premier podcast studio in Los Angeles, the show provides a platform for guests to share their journeys of turning challenges into stepping stones. With its recent debut on The Motivation and Success Network , viewers can now tune in on Apple TV and Amazon Fire, as well as on all major podcast platforms, making the show more accessible than ever.That1 Agency founder, Mike C-Roc, also known for his book "Rocket Fuel-Convert Setbacks, Become Unstoppable", brings his infectious energy and unique interview style to the podcast. His goal with That1 Podcast is simple yet powerful: to create a show that is entertaining while also inspiring.Each episode features guests from diverse backgrounds who have faced and overcome adversity. In one early episode, Melissa Osorio, an entrepreneur originally from Venezuela, shares her inspiring journey of coming to the U.S. after the murder of her father as a teenager with limited resources. Despite cultural and economic challenges-and the fear of possible deportation-she found the courage to rebuild her life from the ground up and do it the right way.“I arrived with only my dog and two suitcases, but I had the strength to start anew,” she shares.“Being on That1 Podcast has given me a chance to share my story and hopefully inspire others facing similar hardships.”The podcast also features other impactful voices, such as Emily Ford, founder of Fordify, a personal branding consultancy. Emily's insights on building a personal brand are rooted in authenticity and resilience.“Personal branding is about more than what you do; it's about who you are,” says Emily.“Appearing on That1 Podcast allowed me to share my story and remind others that even in the face of adversity, you can create a brand that reflects your true self.”Brittany Bacinski, an acclaimed author whose books' rights were recently picked up for film through the That1 ecosystem, describes the transformative experience of writing her book and how sharing her journey on That1 Podcast brought it to life in a new way.“Writing my book was powerful, but sharing my story on That1 Podcast took it to a new level,” says Brittany.“Mike's approach taps into the raw, unfiltered moments of our lives, which is what makes this podcast so impactful.”Mike C-Roc's vision for That1 Podcast goes beyond storytelling.“It's not just about the success people achieve,” he explains.“It's about the grit, the pain, and the perseverance that get us there. Every story has value, and when we embrace our experiences, we can inspire others to do the same.”Since its launch, That1 Podcast has received praise for inspiring listeners to embrace their authentic selves and lean into it unapologetically. One listener remarked,“This podcast is a game-changer. It's not just another interview show-it's a movement.”With its availability on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and all major podcast platforms, That1 Podcast is reaching a wider audience than ever, bringing its message of resilience and hope to people everywhere. Through its captivating stories and actionable insights, That1 Podcast is helping listeners find strength in their struggles and turn challenges into triumphs.

