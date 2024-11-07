Qatar, Japan Hold Round Of Political Consultations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The fifth round of consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and Japan was held in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Qatari side was headed by HE Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Japanese side was headed by HE Director-General of the Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau at the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Toshihide Ando.

The consultations discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them.

The round was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Japan Jaber bin Jarallah Al Marri and the accompanying delegation.

