Le Meridien City Center Doha Appoints New Hotel Manager

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Le Méridien City Center Doha has announced the appointment of Naike Lopez (pictured) as the new Hotel Manager, effective November 1, 2024. Naike will bring her wealth of experience and passion for hospitality to the property, continuing the hotel's tradition of excellence and outstanding guest service.

Naike joins Le Méridien City Center Doha with an impressive 11-year career at Marriott International.

A of Les Roches School of Hotel Management in Switzerland, Naike began her career with Marriott in 2012. Since then, her career has seen a remarkable trajectory through various leadership roles across luxury hotels in Qatar.

Her tenure in Qatar includes significant positions such as Director of Conventions and Catering Sales at W Doha, and later as Director of Food & Beverage at Al Messila Resort & Spa, A Luxury Collection Hotel Doha.

Her expertise in food and beverage management further extended when she joined Match Hospitality as Catering Operations Manager, overseeing catering operations for major global events such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

In 2023, Naike returned to Marriott International as Director of Food & Beverage at Marriott Marquis City Center Doha, where her exemplary leadership quickly earned her a promotion to Director of Operations and in 2024 as Hotel Manager at Le Meridien City Center Doha.

“We are thrilled to welcome Naike as the new Hotel Manager of Le Méridien City Center Doha,” said Cyril Mouawad, Multi Property General Manager.

“Her extensive background in luxury hospitality, her dedication to delivering exceptional service, and her deep understanding of the local and global market make her the ideal leader for our team. We are confident that Naike will continue to elevate our guests' experience and further enhance the position of Le Méridien City Center Doha as a leading destination in the region.”