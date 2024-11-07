AETCGS To Train Teachers In Employing Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Arab Educational Training Center for Gulf States (AETCGS) is organising a new training programme, starting today until December 4, 2025, under the theme of artificial intelligence in education, empowering the teachers to prepare leaderships, as part of a series of fall programmes offered at the end of the 2024 academic year.

This training is offered by AETCGS in collaboration with the Doha-based Global Studies Institute (GSI) as part of a memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides.

Since this programme keeps up with the current requirements and cutting-edge technologies, it primarily intends to discuss an array of themes, beginning with an introduction to AI, the current and future trends, leveraging AI in creating educational content, the strength of AI, redefining educational assessment and analysis and AI tools in reinforcing the academic research in the digital age, as well as facilitating teacher AI-powered administrative functions.

Additionally, the programme aims to help teachers utilise AI in enhancing teaching techniques and offering an opportunity to explore state-of-the-art AI tools and employ them effectively in designing educational curricula and data analysis. The programme is held in person at the premises of GSI in Doha, and after 15-hour training, trainers receive accredited certificates.