Delhi Pollution News: Environmental Compensation Imposed On Farmers For Stubble Burning. Check Details Here

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (Imposition, Collection and Utilization of Environmental Compensation for Stubble Burning) Amendment Rules, 2024 to come into effect.



Farmer having an area of land of less than two acres shall pay an environmental compensation of ₹5000. having an area of land of two acres or more but less than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of ₹10,000. Farmer having an area of land of more than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of ₹30,000