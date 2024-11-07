Bedford Advertising Wins Two Prestigious 2024 Telly Awards In Automotive Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bedford Advertising announces that it has been honored with two prestigious 2024 Telly Awards, recognizing the agency's excellence in creative advertising.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bedford Advertising is proud to announce that it has been honored with two prestigious Telly Awards at the 2024 ceremony, recognizing the agency's excellence in creative advertising. Bedford Advertising received a Silver Telly Award in the Automotive category for the local TV commercial, "Nursery," created for Red McCombs Automotive, and a Bronze Telly Award in the Automotive category for the social media video, "Road Less Traveled," produced for Teddy Morse's Cowboy Harley Davidson. Both projects were executed in collaboration with T1 Productions, which shot, directed, and produced the award-winning work.

The Telly Awards, the premier honor celebrating video and television across all screens, is a testament to the creative innovation and high-quality production that Bedford Advertising brings to its clients. With over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, being recognized by the Telly Awards Judging Council is a significant achievement. The Council consists of over 200 industry leaders, including professionals from advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks. The Telly Awards showcase the best in the multi-screen industry and continue to highlight exceptional talent worldwide.

Chris Petrawski, President of Bedford Advertising, expressed his gratitude and pride in the team's achievement:

"At Bedford Advertising, we're dedicated to working closely with our clients to deliver creative solutions that resonate with their audiences. Being honored with two Telly Awards this year is a reflection of our team's commitment to producing impactful, high-quality work. We're proud of the results we've achieved for both Red McCombs Automotive and Teddy Morse's Cowboy Harley Davidson, and we look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence in collaboration with our clients."

The Silver Telly Award-winning commercial, "Nursery," created for Red McCombs Automotive, showcases the agency's ability to craft engaging and relatable narratives for television. The commercial captures a heartfelt and family-centered message, connecting deeply with viewers and driving home the importance of reliable automotive solutions for all stages of life.

The Bronze Telly Award-winning social media video, "Road Less Traveled," produced for Teddy Morse's Cowboy Harley Davidson, exemplifies Bedford Advertising's expertise in crafting bold, adventurous content for the digital space. The video appeals to motorcycle enthusiasts by highlighting the spirit of freedom and adventure, aligning perfectly with the Harley Davidson brand identity.

Both projects were made possible by the talented team at T1 Productions, who directed, shot, and produced the commercials. Their expertise in visual storytelling helped bring Bedford Advertising's creative vision to life, resulting in a seamless collaboration that delivered exceptional results.

Since its founding in 1980, Bedford Advertising has become a leading automotive advertising agency . With over four decades of experience, the agency offers a comprehensive range of services including traditional and digital media, production, creative services, and direct mail campaigns. Bedford Advertising has developed successful campaigns for some of the most recognizable automotive brands, building long-term client relationships and delivering measurable results. Their dedication to both creativity and precision in meeting business objectives has earned them a reputation for excellence within the industry.

The Telly Awards continues to highlight the best in video and television production across all formats, from TV commercials to digital video, VR, and more. Since its inception in 1979, the Telly Awards has celebrated top-tier work from across the globe. Bedford Advertising is thrilled to be recognized alongside some of the industry's most innovative talents.

About Bedford Advertising

Founded in 1980, Bedford Advertising is a full-service marketing and advertising agency specializing in the automotive industry. With a focus on creating strong brand identities and measurable results, the agency provides traditional media, digital media, creative services, production, and direct mail campaign solutions. Bedford Advertising's experienced team has crafted successful advertising strategies for leading names in the automotive sector, ensuring that every campaign delivers impactful results aligned with client objectives. Learn more at .

