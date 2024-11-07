Fan's Death Overshadows FC Bayern's UCL Win Over Benfica

(MENAFN- IANS) Munich, Nov 7 (IANS) FC Bayern's win over Benfica in the league phase of the was overshadowed by sad news as a fan passed away at the Allianz Arena.

A tragedy unfolded in the stands on Wednesday evening when a fan in the crowd required medical assistance and died on the way to the hospital.

The Bavarian club mourned the death of a fan and said, "The club received the sad news that the fan had passed away en route to the hospital. FC Bayern is in mourning alongside their relatives.

In a gesture of sympathy, the Bayern fans in the south stand refrained from their usual loud support during the match. "Out of respect, the Sudkurve refrained from their usual vocal support of the team, and the club also reduced its coverage of the match," the club said.

The Sudkurve, home of Bayern, lowered their flags as a signal that there would be no further support throughout the match.

Jamal Musiala's excellent header ended Benfica's resistance and ensured Bayern returned to winning ways after two straight defeats. Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin made a series of fine saves to deny England captain Harry Kane in a dominant, if frustrating, first-half showing from Bayern.

The introduction of Leroy Sané helped the home side break down Benfica and when his cross found Kane, the striker headed back across goal for Musiala to power in.