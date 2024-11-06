عربي


LOMA NEGRA 3Q24


11/6/2024 11:07:06 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)


Buenos Aires, 11/06/2024 / 17:01, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad (NYSE)


Loma Negra, (NYSE:LOMA)(BYMA:LOMA), ("Loma Negra" or the "Company"), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today announced results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 (our "3Q24 Results").

3Q24 Key Highlights

  • Net sales revenues stood at Ps. 180,686 million (US$ 185 million), and decreased by 21.2% YoY, mainly explained by a decrease of 21,0% in the Cement segment sales volumes.

  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps. 43,279 million, decreasing 18.5% YoY in pesos, while in dollars it reached 55 million, down 16.5% from 3Q23.

  • The Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 24.0%, with an expansion of 78 basis points YoY from 23.2%, despite the lower volumes.

  • Net Profit of Ps. 21,153 million, down 8.7% from Ps. 23,177 million in the same period of the previous year, where lower operational result was partially compensated with an improvement in the net total finance gain.

  • Net Debt decreased to Ps. 171,888 million (US$177 million), representing a Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.03x, compared to 1.40x in FY23, reflecting a reduction in indebtedness of US$40 million during the quarter.

The Company has presented certain financial figures, Table 1b and Table 11, in U.S. dollars and Pesos without giving effect to IAS 29. The Company has prepared all other financial information herein by applying IAS 29.

Commenting on the financial and operating performance for the third quarter of 2024, Sergio Faifman, Loma Negra's Chief Executive Officer, noted : "We are pleased to present Loma Negra's third-quarter results. Industry volumes this quarter showed a strong sequential improvement, rising 25%. While still below last year's levels, the steady recovery in activity signals that the most challenging period is behind us.

While economic challenges persist, we are already seeing encouraging results that give us confidence we are in the final stages of a transitional phase. As macroeconomic factors stabilize and the economic landscape improves, we anticipate a much stronger recovery ahead.

Reviewing the numbers, this quarter LOMA achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of US$55 million, with an EBITDA margin expansion of 78 basis points, which is remarkable given the challenging scenario and the sharp drop on demand. It's important to note that third-quarter margins are always lower due to seasonal factors like higher energy costs.

Regarding our balance sheet, this quarter we showed substantial deleveraging, where Net Debt stood at US$177 million, down US$40 million from the previous quarter.

While we recognize the challenges that lie ahead, we are optimistic about the near-term future of our company and excited by the opportunities on the horizon."

Table 1: Financial Highlights
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2024

2023

% Chg.

2024

2023

% Chg.

Net revenue

180,686

229,223

-21.2

%

485,991

650,629

-25.3

%
Gross Profit

40,774

53,306

-23.5

%

120,569

161,041

-25.1

%
Gross Profit margin

22.6

%

23.3

%

-69

bps

24.8

%

24.8

%

+6

bps
Adjusted EBITDA

43,279

53,113

-18.5

%

120,708

156,574

-22.9

%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.

24.0

%

23.2

%

+78

bps

24.8

%

24.1

%

+77

bps
Net Profit (Loss)

21,153

23,177

-8.7

%

121,735

60,210

102.2

%
Net Profit (Loss) attributable to owners of the Company

20,929

22,861

-8.5

%

121,628

60,646

100.6

%
EPS

35.8696

39.1868

-8.5

%

208.4535

103.9400

100.6

%
Average outstanding shares (*)

583

583

0.0

%

583

583

0.0

%
Net Debt

171,888

232,202

-26.0

%

171,888

232,202

-26.0

%
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1.03

x

0.97

x

0.06

x

1.03

x

0.97

x

0.06

x

(*) Net of shares repurchased

Table 1b: Financial Highlights in Ps and in U.S. dollars (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29)

In million Ps.

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2024

2023

% Chg.

2024

2023

% Chg.

Net revenue

174,172

66,249

162.9

%

407,229

152,118

167.7

%
Adjusted EBITDA

52,019

20,687

151.5

%

131,554

47,386

177.6

%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.

29.9

%

31.2

%

-136

bps

32.3

%

31.2

%

+115

bps
Net Profit (Loss)

25,354

2,548

895.1

%

63,720

15,558

309.6

%
Net Debt

171,888

75,146

128.7

%

171,888

75,146

128.7

%
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1.03

x

0.97

x

0.06

x

1.03

x

0.97

x

0.06

x

In million US$

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2024

2023

% Chg.

2024

2023

% Chg.

Ps./US$, av

942.54

313.01

201.1

%

888.82

247.07

259.7

%
Ps./US$, eop

970.92

350.01

177.4

%

970.92

350.01

177.4

%
Net revenue

185

212

-12.7

%

458

616

-25.6

%
Adjusted EBITDA

55

66

-16.5

%

148

192

-22.8

%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.

29.9

%

31.2

%

-136

bps

32.3

%

31.2

%

+115

bps
Net Profit (Loss)

27

8

230.4

%

72

63

13.9

%
Net Debt

177

215

-17.5

%

177

215

-17.5

%
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1.03

x

0.97

x

0.06

x

1.03

x

0.97

x

0.06

x

Overview of Operations

Sales Volumes

Table 2: Sales Volumes 2

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2024

2023

% Chg.

2024

2023

% Chg.

Cement, masonry & lime MM Tn

1.44

1.74

-17.1

%

3.59

4.89

-26.6

%
Concrete MM m3

0.12

0.15

-22.2

%

0.29

0.46

-36.5

%
Railroad MM Tn

1.08

1.16

-7.0

%

2.61

3.20

-18.6

%
Aggregates MM Tn

0.24

0.34

-28.7

%

0.69

1.00

-31.2

%

2 Sales volumes include inter-segment sales

Sales volumes of Cement, masonry, and lime during 3Q24 decreased YoY by 17.1% to 1.4 million tons, although showing a significant sequential recovery of 32%, outperforming the industry's recovery. Bagged cement is demonstrating stronger recovery, with only a single-digit decline year-over-year, while bulk cement dispatches continue to lag, as larger construction projects typically require more time for planning and execution once favorable economic conditions began to show up Similarly, public works continue to show low levels of activity, while the national government and provinces explore new frameworks to redefine public infrastructure investment.

Regarding of the volume of the Concrete segment, there was a decrease of 22.2% year-over-year. Segment volumes followed the trend of bulk cement dispatches, showing a slower recovery, even though the sequential comparison showed a solid improvement of 28%. The incidence of the public sector is still very low, while national and provincial governments are discussing future steps. Similarly, volumes for the Aggregates segment declined 28.7% year-over-year.

The Railway segment experienced a contraction of 7.0% compared to the same quarter of 2023. The lower transported volume of construction materials was almost fully offset by an improvement in grains, chemicals and fracsand.

Review of Financial Results

Table 3: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2024

2023

% Chg.

2024

2023

% Chg.

Net revenue

180,686

229,223

-21.2

%

485,991

650,629

-25.3

%
Cost of sales

(139,911

)

(175,918

)

-20.5

%

(365,422

)

(489,589

)

-25.4

%
Gross profit

40,774

53,306

-23.5

%

120,569

161,041

-25.1

%

Selling and administrative expenses

(16,569

)

(19,027

)

-12.9

%

(48,440

)

(57,866

)

-16.3

%
Other gains and losses

1,198

809

48.1

%

1,828

2,010

-9.1

%
Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts

(1,821

)

(2,455

)

-25.8

%

(5,092

)

(7,246

)

-29.7

%
Finance gain (cost), net

Gain on net monetary position

34,504

89,582

-61.5

%

222,407

169,684

31.1

%
Exchange rate differences

(9,570

)

(51,104

)

-81.3

%

(30,650

)

(88,817

)

-65.5

%
Financial income

567

551

3.0

%

1,155

11,176

-89.7

%
Financial expense

(12,902

)

(43,914

)

-70.6

%

(65,395

)

(109,660

)

-40.4

%
Profit (Loss) before taxes

36,182

27,749

30.4

%

196,382

80,321

144.5

%

Income tax expense

Current

(13,652

)

5,485

n/a

(51,900

)

(7,753

)

569.5

%
Deferred

(1,377

)

(10,056

)

-86.3

%

(22,746

)

(12,359

)

84.1

%
Net profit (Loss)

21,153

23,177

-8.7

%

121,735

60,210

102.2

%

Net Revenues

Net revenue decreased 21.2% to Ps. 180,686 million in 3Q24, from Ps. 229,223 million in the comparable quarter last year, mainly due to a lower top line performance of the Cement business, followed by the rest of the segments.

The Cement, masonry cement, and lime segment was down 21.0% YoY, with volumes contracting by 17.1%. Bagged cement dispatches are showing a quicker recovery, while bulk cement has been more affected by the economic environment, the standstill in public works, and lower activity levels in larger private projects. This effect is compounded by a softer pricing dynamic. With monthly inflation rates decreasing to low single digits, price increases are now more spaced out over time, allowing a more stable business environment.

Concrete registered a decrease in its revenue of 29.7% compared to 3Q23. This was mainly due to lower volumes, which decreased by 22.2% coupled with lower price dynamic. Similarly, the Aggregates segment posted a decrease in revenue of 42.4%, with sales volumes dropping 28.7% coupled with a more competitive scenario that affected price dynamics.

Railroad revenues showed a more moderate decrease of 4.7% in 3Q24 compared to the same quarter of 2023, as the lower transported volume, which decreased only 7.0% in the quarter, was partially offset with a positive price dynamic.

Cost of sales, and Gross profit

Cost of sales decreased by 20.5% YoY, reaching Ps. 139,911 million in 3Q24 compared to the same period of 2023, mainly due to the decrease in sales volumes across all segments, a lower impact of depreciations, and improved energy inputs. Regarding the cost of sales for cement, margins tend to tighten during this time of year due to seasonally higher energy inputs. Although this effect was mitigated by halting production in many of our kilns during the period and utilizing clinker stock, higher thermal and electrical energy costs impacted costs on a sequential basis. On the other hand, the significant improvement in sales volumes contributed to better absorption of fixed costs, offsetting the previously mentioned effect. In terms of electrical energy, the reduced energy requirements due to a longer halt in the limestone grinding phase of cement production increased the share of renewable energy in our energy matrix to 66%, up from 39% in 3Q23, contributing to lower energy costs. Additionally, freight costs and quarry exploitation fees also showed significant reductions compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Gross Profit decreased 23.5% YoY to Ps. 40,774 million in 3Q24, from Ps. 53,306 million in 3Q23, with a gross profit margin contraction of 69 basis points YoY to 22.6%.

Selling and Administrative Expenses

Selling and administrative expenses (SG&A) decreased 12.9% to Ps. 16,569 million in 3Q24, from Ps. 19,027 million in 3Q23. This was mainly due to lower salaries and a decrease in turnover tax and freight costs related to lower volume. As a percentage of sales, SG&A reached 9.2%, up 87 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to the lower top line.

Adjusted EBITDA & Margin

Table 4: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation & Margin
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2024

2023

% Chg.

2024

2023

% Chg.

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:

Net profit (Loss)

21,153

23,177

-8.7

%

121,735

60,210

102.2

%
(+) Depreciation and amortization

17,875

18,025

-0.8

%

46,751

51,389

-9.0

%
(+) Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts

1,821

2,455

-25.8

%

5,092

7,246

-29.7

%
(+) Income tax expense

15,029

4,572

228.7

%

74,647

20,111

271.2

%
(+) Financial interest, net

9,757

39,713

-75.4

%

47,809

86,888

-45.0

%
(+) Exchange rate differences, net

9,570

51,104

-81.3

%

30,650

88,817

-65.5

%
(+) Other financial expenses, net

2,578

3,650

-29.4

%

16,431

11,597

41.7

%
(+) Gain on net monetary position

(34,504

)

(89,582

)

-61.5

%

(222,407

)

(169,684

)

31.1

%
Adjusted EBITDA

43,279

53,113

-18.5

%

120,708

156,574

-22.9

%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin

24.0

%

23.2

%

+78

bps

24.8

%

24.1

%

+77

bps

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 18.5% YoY in the third quarter of 2024 to Ps. 43,279 million from Ps. 53,113 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly due to lower adjusted EBITDA generated by our cement business, partially offset by better performances in the Railroad and Concrete segments.

On the other hand, the Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 78 basis points to 24.0% compared to 23.2% in 3Q23, despite the volumes drop and with a positive contribution of the Railroad and Concrete segments.

In particular, the Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Cement, Masonry and Lime segment contracted 20 bps to 25.5%. Tight cost controls and lower energy inputs partially offset the impact of reduced top line.

Concrete Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 355 bps, and stood at 4.2%, from 0.6% in 3Q23. This improvement was supported by cost control measures and gains from the sale of obsolete assets, which offset the lower top line.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin of Aggregates contracted to negative 17.0%, from 4.8% in 3Q23. The low level of activity and a complex competitive environment took a toll on segment's profitability.

Finally, the Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Railroad segment improved 840 bps to 12.6% in the third quarter, from 4.2% in 3Q23. Transported volumes showed a moderate decline, primarily due to increased grain transport. Prices demonstrated solid growth, that coupled with an effective cost control supported the positive results.

Finance Costs-Net

Table 5: Finance Gain (Cost), net
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2024

2023

% Chg.

2024

2023

% Chg.

Exchange rate differences

(9,570

)

(51,104

)

-81.3

%

(30,650

)

(88,817

)

-65.5

%
Financial income

567

551

3.0

%

1,155

11,176

-89.7

%
Financial expense

(12,902

)

(43,914

)

-70.6

%

(65,395

)

(109,660

)

-40.4

%
Gain on net monetary position

34,504

89,582

-61.5

%

222,407

169,684

31.1

%
Total Finance Gain (Cost), Net

12,599

(4,884

)

n/a

127,518

(17,617

)

n/a

During 3Q24, the Company reported a total Net Financial Gain of Ps. 12,599 million compared to a total net financial cost of Ps. 4,884 million in 3Q23, primarily due to a lower impact of the exchange rate differences due to a decrease of the devaluation pace, a lower net financial expense mainly due to lower interest rates and a lower debt position. This effects were partially compensated by a lower gain on net monetary position due to a lower passive monetary position during the quarter and a softer effect of inflation adjustments.

Net Profit and Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company

Net Profit of Ps. 21.2 billion in 3Q24 compared to a net profit of Ps. 23.2 billion in the same period of the previous year. The lower operational result, mainly due to the drop in volumes, was partially compensated with a higher total financial gain. On the financial side, the lower impact of the devaluation and the lower net financial expense was partially deflected by a lower gain on the net monetary position due to the lower inflation dynamic. This gain was partially offset by higher income tax expenses.

Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company stood at Ps. 20.9 billion. During the quarter, the Company reported a gain per common share of Ps. 35.8696 and an ADR gain of Ps. 179.3479, compared to a gain per common share of Ps. 39.1868 and a gain per ADR of Ps. 195.9340 in 3Q23.

Capitalization

Table 6: Capitalization and Debt Ratio
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

As of September 30,

As of December, 31

2024

2023

2023

Total Debt

185,606

296,811

297,070

- Short-Term Debt

50,381

160,268

75,038

- Long-Term Debt

135,225

136,543

222,032

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments

(13,718

)

(64,610

)

(13,575

)
Total Net Debt

171,888

232,202

283,496

Shareholder's Equity

714,674

633,321

593,095

Capitalization

900,280

930,133

890,165

LTM Adjusted EBITDA

166,422

239,265

202,289

Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1.03

x

0.97

x

1.40

x

As of September 30, 2024, total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments were Ps. 13,718 million compared with Ps. 64,610 million as of September 30, 2024. Total debt at the close of the quarter stood at Ps. 185,606 million, composed by Ps. 50,381 million in short-term borrowings, including the current portion of long-term borrowings (or 27% of total borrowings), and Ps. 135,225 million in long-term borrowings (or 73% of total borrowings).

At the close of the third quarter of 2024, 77% (or Ps. 143,272 million) of Loma Negra's total debt was denominated in U.S. dollars, and 23% (or Ps. 42,334 million) was in Pesos.

As of September 30, 2024, 14% of the Company's consolidated loans accrued interest at a variable rate, primarily based on BADLAR, as it is debt in pesos. The remaining 86% accrues interest at a fixed rate.

By the end of the quarter, the average duration of Loma Negra's total debt was 1.0 years.

The Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio stood at 1.03x as of September 30, 2024, down from 1.40x as of December 31, 2023. During the quarter, the company addressed the maturity of its Class 1 bond (issued in pesos) and reduced its debt by US$40 million sequentially. The company's debt maturity profile remains very manageable, with no bond maturities until the fourth quarter of 2025.

Cash Flows

Table 7: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Profit (Loss)

21,153

23,177

121,735

60,210

Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities

17,177

18,878

(20,765

)

71,834

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

25,240

3,099

(29,746

)

(13,440

)
Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities

63,570

45,154

71,225

118,603

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from disposal of Yguazú Cementos S.A.

-

308

-

1,309

Property, plant and equipment, Intangible Assets, net

(17,444

)

(13,475

)

(47,004

)

(35,675

)
Contributions to Trust

(185

)

(153

)

(637

)

(957

)
Net cash used in investing activities

(17,629

)

(13,321

)

(47,641

)

(35,323

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds / Repayments from borrowings, Interest paid

(34,767

)

(7,007

)

(15,253

)

155,727

Dividends paid

-

(54,199

)

-

(175,038

)
Share repurchase plan

-

-

(551

)

-

Net cash generated by (used in) by financing activities

(34,767

)

(61,206

)

(15,804

)

(19,311

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

11,174

(29,372

)

7,780

63,969

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

3,454

100,370

13,575

30,828

Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")

(1,013

)

(8,821

)

(8,183

)

(35,566

)
Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency

104

2,432

546

5,379

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

13,718

64,610

13,718

64,610

In 3Q24, the cash generated in operating activities stood at Ps. 63,570 million, compared to a cash generation of Ps. 45,154 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly due to the positive effect of the working capital. During the quarter, clinker production was minimized to reduce energy inputs, resulting in lower inventory levels. This effect was accompanied by reduced accounts receivable and decreased income tax payments. In 3Q24, the Company used cash in financing activities totaling Ps. 34,767 million, primarily for the repayment of borrowings (net of proceeds) and interest payments. Regarding cash used in investing activities, the Company spent a total of Ps. 17,629 million, primarily on maintenance capex and the 25-kilogram bags project.

3Q24 Earnings Conference Call

When:

11:00 a.m. U.S. ET (1:00 p.m. BAT), November 7, 2024

Dial-in:

0800-444-2930 (Argentina), 1-833-255-2824 (U.S.), 1-866-605-3852 (Canada), 1-412-902-6701 (International)

Password:

Loma Negra Call

Webcast:

-p

Replay:

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available until November 14, 2024. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free), or 1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode for the replay is 4815080. The audio of the conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at

Definitions

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus financial interest, net plus income tax expense plus depreciation and amortization plus exchange rate differences plus other financial expenses, net plus tax on debits and credits to bank accounts, plus share of loss of associates, plus net Impairment of Property, plant and equipment, and less income from discontinued operation. Loma Negra believes that excluding tax on debits and credits to bank accounts from its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is a better measure of operating performance when compared to other international players.

Net Debt is calculated as borrowings less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

About Loma Negra

Founded in 1926, Loma Negra is the leading cement company in Argentina, producing and distributing cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime, products primarily used in private and public construction. Loma Negra is a vertically-integrated cement and concrete company, with nationwide operations, supported by vast limestone reserves, strategically located plants, top-of-mind brands and established distribution channels. Loma Negra is listed both on BYMA and on NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol "LOMA". One ADS represents five (5) common shares. For more information, visit .

Note

The Company presented some figures converted from Pesos to U.S. dollars for comparison purposes. The exchange rate used to convert Pesos to U.S. dollars was the reference exchange rate (Communication "A" 3500) reported by the Central Bank for U.S. dollars. The information presented in U.S. dollars is for the convenience of the reader only. Certain figures included in this report have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures presented in previous quarters.

Rounding: We have made rounding adjustments to reach some of the figures included in this annual report. As a result, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that preceded them.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are only predictions based upon our current expectations and projections about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," "seek," "forecast," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to us. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, among others things: changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in Argentina, changes in inflation rates, fluctuations in the exchange rate of the peso, the level of construction generally, changes in cement demand and prices, changes in raw material and energy prices, changes in business strategy and various other factors. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe in good faith that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Any or all of Loma Negra's forward-looking statements in this release may turn out to be wrong. You should consider these forward-looking statements in light of other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 31, 2017 in connection with Loma Negra's initial public offering. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

IR Contacts

Marcos I. Gradin, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations
Diego M. Jalón, Investor Relations Manager
+54-11-4319-3050
...

Table 8: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

As of
September 30,

As of
December, 31

2024

2023

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

969,733

971,878

Right to use assets

3,038

5,133

Intangible assets

2,655

3,196

Investments

64

64

Goodwill

641

641

Inventories

56,736

45,699

Other receivables

10,703

3,725

Total non-current assets

1,043,571

1,030,337

Current assets

Inventories

166,065

154,181

Other receivables

18,789

43,839

Trade accounts receivable

49,737

45,858

Investments

5,793

3,448

Cash and banks

7,925

10,127

Total current assets

248,309

257,453

TOTAL ASSETS

1,291,881

1,287,790

SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

Capital stock and other capital related accounts

245,724

245,880

Reserves

347,251

333,390

Retained earnings

121,628

13,860

Equity attributable to the owners of the Company

714,603

593,131

Non-controlling interests

71

(36

)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

714,674

593,095

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

135,225

222,032

Provisions

8,824

13,590

Salaries and social security payables

199

1,062

Debts for leases

1,829

5,589

Other liabilities

556

963

Deferred tax liabilities

237,631

214,884

Total non-current liabilities

384,262

458,121

Current liabilities

Borrowings

50,381

75,038

Accounts payable

70,778

115,416

Advances from customers

5,688

8,833

Salaries and social security payables

13,363

17,888

Tax liabilities

44,788

5,949

Debts for leases

1,212

2,448

Other liabilities

6,735

11,002

Total current liabilities

192,945

236,574

TOTAL LIABILITIES

577,207

694,695

TOTAL SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,291,881

1,287,790

Table 9: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Net revenue

180,686

229,223

-21.2

%

485,991

650,629

-25.3

%
Cost of sales

(139,911

)

(175,918

)

-20.5

%

(365,422

)

(489,589

)

-25.4

%
Gross Profit

40,774

53,306

-23.5

%

120,569

161,041

-25.1

%

Selling and administrative expenses

(16,569

)

(19,027

)

-12.9

%

(48,440

)

(57,866

)

-16.3

%
Other gains and losses

1,198

809

48.1

%

1,828

2,010

-9.1

%
Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts

(1,821

)

(2,455

)

-25.8

%

(5,092

)

(7,246

)

-29.7

%
Finance gain (cost), net

Gain on net monetary position

34,504

89,582

-61.5

%

222,407

169,684

31.1

%
Exchange rate differences

(9,570

)

(51,104

)

-81.3

%

(30,650

)

(88,817

)

-65.5

%
Financial income

567

551

3.0

%

1,155

11,176

-89.7

%
Financial expenses

(12,902

)

(43,914

)

-70.6

%

(65,395

)

(109,660

)

-40.4

%
Profit (loss) before taxes

36,182

27,749

30.4

%

196,382

80,321

144.5

%

Income tax expense

Current

(13,652

)

5,485

n/a

(51,900

)

(7,753

)

569.5

%
Deferred

(1,377

)

(10,056

)

-86.3

%

(22,746

)

(12,359

)

84.1

%
Net Profit (Loss)

21,153

23,177

-8.7

%

121,735

60,210

102.2

%

Net Profit (Loss) for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

20,929

22,861

-8.5

%

121,628

60,646

100.6

%
Non-controlling interests

224

315

-29.0

%

107

(437

)

n/a

NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

21,153

23,177

-8.7

%

121,735

60,210

102.2

%

Earnings per share (basic and diluted):

35.8696

39.1868

-8.5

%

208.4535

103.9400

100.6

%

Table 10: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Profit (Loss)

21,153

23,177

121,735

60,210

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by operating activities

Income tax expense

15,029

4,572

74,647

20,111

Depreciation and amortization

17,875

18,025

46,751

51,389

Provisions

254

3,555

3,494

8,502

Exchange rate differences

8,459

40,555

28,318

65,272

Interest expense

10,143

39,992

48,354

95,559

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(420

)

(591

)

(953

)

(1,266

)
Gain on net monetary position

(34,504

)

(89,582

)

(222,407

)

(169,684

)
Impairment of trust fund

185

52

637

(634

)
Share-based payment

155

46

394

329

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Inventories

12,700

6,580

(23,348

)

(13,578

)
Other receivables

(3,114

)

(14,610

)

9,935

1,087

Trade accounts receivable

(5,793

)

(19,957

)

(36,975

)

(44,330

)
Advances from customers

2,026

187

(1,629

)

781

Accounts payable

17,941

17,205

30,053

42,401

Salaries and social security payables

2,799

4,230

5,358

7,100

Provisions

(318

)

(791

)

(755

)

(1,419

)
Tax liabilities

893

16,756

(1,483

)

9,705

Other liabilities

(279

)

879

(3,526

)

3,668

Income tax paid

(1,616

)

(7,380

)

(7,376

)

(18,854

)
Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities

63,570

45,154

71,225

118,603

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from disposal of Yguazú Cementos S.A.

-

308

-

1,309

Proceeds from disposal of Property, plant and equipment

629

2,127

1,189

2,164

Payments to acquire Property, plant and equipment

(17,931

)

(15,427

)

(47,870

)

(36,926

)
Payments to acquire Intangible Assets

(142

)

(175

)

(323

)

(913

)
Contributions to Trust

(185

)

(153

)

(637

)

(957

)
Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities

(17,629

)

(13,321

)

(47,641

)

(35,323

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from non-convertible negotiable obligations

-

59,423

-

278,383

Proceeds from borrowings

65,411

24,263

287,829

113,822

Loss on transactions with securities

-

(2,254

)

-

(2,254

)
Interest paid

(10,527

)

(32,581

)

(51,293

)

(78,173

)
Dividends paid

-

(54,199

)

-

(175,038

)
Debts for leases

(326

)

(528

)

(1,235

)

(1,454

)
Repayment of borrowings

(89,324

)

(55,330

)

(250,554

)

(154,596

)
Share repurchase plan

-

-

(551

)

-

Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities

(34,767

)

(61,206

)

(15,804

)

(19,311

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

11,174

(29,372

)

7,780

63,969

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

3,454

100,370

13,575

30,828

Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")

(1,013

)

(8,821

)

(8,183

)

(35,566

)
Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency

104

2,432

546

5,379

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

13,718

64,610

13,718

64,610

Table 11: Financial Data by Segment (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29)
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2024

%

2023

%

2024

%

2023

%

Net revenue

174,172

100.0

%

66,249

100.0

%

407,229

100.0

%

152,118

100.0

%
Cement, masonry cement and lime

153,962

88.4

%

58,431

88.2

%

361,440

88.8

%

133,033

87.5

%
Concrete

14,101

8.1

%

6,012

9.1

%

32,714

8.0

%

14,967

9.8

%
Railroad

16,606

9.5

%

5,240

7.9

%

37,626

9.2

%

11,934

7.8

%
Aggregates

4,002

2.3

%

2,090

3.2

%

10,053

2.5

%

4,690

3.1

%
Others

1,864

1.1

%

384

0.6

%

3,893

1.0

%

831

0.5

%
Eliminations

(16,364

)

-9.4

%

(5,908

)

-8.9

%

(38,497

)

-9.5

%

(13,338

)

-8.8

%
Cost of sales

110,611

100.0

%

41,856

100.0

%

244,738

100.0

%

95,750

100.0

%
Cement, masonry cement and lime

95,182

86.1

%

35,172

84.0

%

206,245

84.3

%

79,350

82.9

%
Concrete

13,087

11.8

%

5,667

13.5

%

31,682

12.9

%

14,101

14.7

%
Railroad

13,343

12.1

%

4,745

11.3

%

32,814

13.4

%

10,934

11.4

%
Aggregates

4,364

3.9

%

1,919

4.6

%

10,357

4.2

%

4,129

4.3

%
Others

999

0.9

%

261

0.6

%

2,138

0.9

%

573

0.6

%
Eliminations

(16,364

)

-14.8

%

(5,908

)

-14.1

%

(38,497

)

-15.7

%

(13,338

)

-13.9

%
Selling, admin. expenses and other gains & losses

13,302

100.0

%

4,764

100.0

%

35,208

100.0

%

11,757

100.0

%
Cement, masonry cement and lime

11,977

90.0

%

4,183

87.8

%

31,852

90.5

%

10,249

87.2

%
Concrete

298

2.2

%

244

5.1

%

1,065

3.0

%

594

5.0

%
Railroad

668

5.0

%

205

4.3

%

1,302

3.7

%

600

5.1

%
Aggregates

44

0.3

%

22

0.5

%

108

0.3

%

47

0.4

%
Others

316

2.4

%

110

2.3

%

881

2.5

%

267

2.3

%
Depreciation and amortization

1,761

100.0

%

1,059

100.0

%

4,271

100.0

%

2,775

100.0

%
Cement, masonry cement and lime

1,377

78.2

%

828

78.2

%

3,083

72.2

%

2,187

78.8

%
Concrete

56

3.2

%

31

2.9

%

160

3.7

%

71

2.6

%
Railroad

244

13.9

%

148

14.0

%

804

18.8

%

380

13.7

%
Aggregates

82

4.7

%

51

4.8

%

220

5.1

%

132

4.8

%
Others

1

0.1

%

1

0.1

%

4

0.1

%

4

0.1

%
Adjusted EBITDA

52,019

100.0

%

20,687

100.0

%

131,554

100.0

%

47,386

100.0

%
Cement, masonry cement and lime

48,180

92.6

%

19,904

96.2

%

126,426

96.1

%

45,621

96.3

%
Concrete

773

1.5

%

131

0.6

%

127

0.1

%

343

0.7

%
Railroad

2,839

5.5

%

438

2.1

%

4,314

3.3

%

780

1.6

%
Aggregates

(324

)

-0.6

%

199

1.0

%

(193

)

-0.1

%

647

1.4

%
Others

551

1.1

%

15

0.1

%

879

0.7

%

(6

)

0.0

%
Reconciling items:

Effect by translation in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")

(8,740

)

32,426

(10,846

)

109,188

Depreciation and amortization

(17,875

)

(18,025

)

(46,751

)

(51,389

)

Tax on debits and credits banks accounts

(1,821

)

(2,455

)

(5,092

)

(7,246

)

Finance gain (cost), net

12,599

(4,884

)

127,518

(17,617

)

Income tax

(15,029

)

(4,572

)

(74,647

)

(20,111

)

NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

21,153

23,177

121,735

60,210

SOURCE: Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad


11/06/2024 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG



MENAFN06112024004691010666ID1108859491


EQS Group

